Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Braves-Nationals, Padres-Giants, MLB Thursday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and our MLB experts to provide MLB predictions for Mets vs. Marlins, Braves vs. Nationals and Padres vs. Giants on Thursday. We've used those MLB picks to craft our Thursday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model also simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mets vs. Marlins: Over 7 runs (-114)

Braves vs. Nationals: Atlanta to win (-149)

Padres vs. Giants: San Diego to win (-136)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +444 (risk $100 to profit $444, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Mets vs. Marlins: Over 7 runs (-114)

Both starting pitchers in this game, Eury Perez (Marlins) and Nolan McLean (Mets), allowed seven hits in their most recent start. Neither of them have winning records this season, so this is a low total considering those numbers. The Marlins head into this series with confidence at the plate, as they scored eight runs in two of their three wins in a sweep of the Phillies earlier this week. The Mets scored eight runs against the Dodgers on Sunday and 14 runs against the Braves on Monday, so both offenses have been impressive recently. SportsLine's proven computer model has these teams combining for 9.9 runs, as the Over hits 71% of the time. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Braves vs. Nationals: Atlanta to win (-149)



"Washington will activate Jake Irvin (2-5, 5.23 ERA) off the 60-day IL to start tonight," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Definition of mediocre with a career 24-38 mark and 4.96 ERA; he led the majors in earned runs allowed in 2025. I will say that rather strangely the Nationals have been much better away. It's also their seventh straight game without a day off. Atlanta is one of the best home teams in the majors (32-20) and Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.79 ERA) is unbeaten in four straight overall. Not ideal the Braves had to play two at the Mets on Wednesday, but they were off on Tuesday so I'm not too worried. The bullpen is still in pretty good shape." Back the Braves at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Padres vs. Giants: San Diego to win (-136)

"Don't look now but San Diego has won five straight games and enters a crucial four game home weekend series against NL West rival San Francisco," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "For the Giants, Robbie Ray is a shell of himself away from home: 3-5 with a 4.35 ERA vs. 6-1 with a 2.22 ERA at Oracle Park. Look out for the middle of the Padres' batting order against Ray: Manny Machado, Ty France, and Luis Rengifo are a combined 19 of 48 (.396) with 7 home runs against the left hander. Look for San Diego's top notch bullpen to throw at least four innings in relief of J.P. Sears and lead the Padres to another home victory." Back the Padres at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.