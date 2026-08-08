Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting Brewers-Twins, MLB, UFC Fight Night on Saturday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. There are 15 MLB games on Saturday, including Brewers vs. Twins, along with UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld in Las Vegas. SportsLine's team of experts has revealed MLB best bets and UFC best bets for Saturday's slate. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Brewers vs. Twins: Milwaukee to win (-156)

UFC: Billy Quarantillo to beat Carlos Diego Ferreira (+150)

UFC: Quillan Salkilld to beat Mateusz Gamrot (-135)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +614 (risk $100 to profit $614, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Brewers vs. Twins: Milwaukee to win (-156)

"When a good team loses at home to a mediocre/bad team in a series opener, I hammer said good team in the second game short of injury/pitching mismatches," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "We are there, and Twins closer Yoendrys Gomez and a few other high-leverage Minny guys will not be available having pitched Thursday and Friday." Bet on Twins-Brewers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

UFC Fight Night: Quarantillo to beat Ferreira (+150)



"CDF is the more dangerous grappler in this one, but he is pushing 42 years old," SportsLine UFC expert Kyle Marley said. "Billy Q isn't a bad grappler himself, but I like him to have more volume, and he can push a heavy pace for 15 minutes. I'll take the underdog to win a close back-and-forth fight." Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

UFC Fight Night: Salkilld to beat Gamrot (-135)

"Salkilld is a highly skilled grappler who might neutralize Gamrot's game," SportsLine UFC expert Daniel Vithlani said. "Salkilld is also the more powerful striker and he could make Gamrot pay with damage on failed takedown attempts. Gamrot has fought at a higher level throughout his career, but Salkilld is 9 years younger, has a 5-inch reach advantag, and comes into this fight with tremendous momentum. I see Salkilld hurting Gamrot with a straight right hand, winning inside the distance and continuing his surge up the lightweight rankings." Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB and UFC picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.