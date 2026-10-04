The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing the Broncos to cover as 3-point underdogs in Broncos vs. 49ers as part of Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings. R.J. White has locked in NFL picks for Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football as part of his NFL best bets at DraftKings. According to the latest NFL odds, the Lions are favored by 3.5 points on the road. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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NFL best bets at DraftKings

Texans (-3) vs. Cowboys

Broncos (+3) vs. 49ers

Lions (-3.5) vs. Panthers

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Texans (-3) vs. Cowboys

The Texans are 0-3 this season, but they've faced two of the league's top quarterbacks in Josh Allen's Bills and Joe Burrow's Bengals, and followed that with a road game against the Colts. Houston nearly won on the road last week before a 19-17 loss to the Colts. Meanwhile, Dallas is 1-2, including 0-2 away from AT&T Stadium with a loss in New York to the Giants and a loss in Brazil to the Ravens. The Texans defeated the Cowboys, 34-10, in 2024, and the model projects the Texans to cover in 53% of simulations. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Broncos (+3) vs. 49ers

"The 49ers have scored touchdowns on a ridiculous 48.2 percent of their possessions," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "They have not allowed a sack. And only four of San Fran's offensive plays have gone for negative yards. But Brock Purdy and Co. are about to get severely tested by the Broncos' defense. While there is optimism about Mike Evans (ribs) and left tackle Trent Williams (stinger) playing Sunday, they might not be their normal dominant selves. Defensively, Dre Greenlaw is dealing with a quad injury while Nick Bosa and James Thompson Jr. remain out. I like the Broncos to keep this tight and possibly win outright." Bet on the NFL at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Lions (-3.5) vs. Panthers

"The Lions have had injury concerns all year in the secondary and on the offensive line, but now that's true about the Panthers as well with their top two corners and best O-lineman out," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Right tackle Monroe Freeling is also in the concussion protocol, while Jalen Coker is among the other players managing injuries. The Lions O-line got back multiple starters last week, and I thought their defense played better than expected against the Jets. Detroit is 7-1 ATS outdoors when favored since 2023, and Carolina's injuries give them a great chance to get the cover here as well." Bet on the NFL at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

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