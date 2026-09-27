The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. SportsLine expert R.J. White is backing the Broncos to cover as 2.5-point underdogs against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings

Broncos (+2.5) vs. Rams

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Broncos (+2.5) vs. Rams

"The Rams bounced back nicely from their quick trip to Australia last week, dominating the Giants without their best weapon," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Puka Nacua is not expected back this week, and I expect this elite Denver defense will do a much better job of limiting Davante Adams and forcing the Rams to find another way to win. The Broncos offense took massive strides in Week 2 despite the difficult matchup, and though I don't quite trust them fully yet, I'll take them to learn those lessons and continue pushing the ball downfield in this matchup. With no Nacua, I wouldn't make this more than a pick 'em." Back the Broncos at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

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