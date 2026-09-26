The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. SportsLine's model is backing Texas A&M to cover as 8.5-point underdogs against Lane Kiffin's LSU team on Saturday as part of its college football best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing Over 61.5 total points in Oregon vs. USC, and Tom Fornelli has locked in a pick on Ole Miss vs. Florida for Saturday college football best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings

Ole Miss vs. Florida: Over 59.5 total points

Oregon vs. USC: Over 61.5 total points

Texas A&M (+8.5) vs. LSU

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +615 (risk $100 to profit $615, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Ole Miss vs. Florida: Over 59.5 total points

"From what I've seen from these teams, I have a lot more faith in both offenses than I do the defenses," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Ole Miss' secondary has shown itself to be shaky, and Florida's defense hasn't been very impressive despite playing a pretty soft schedule overall." Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Oregon vs. USC: Over 61.5 total points

"We've got a Big Ten battle in Los Angeles between high-scoring Oregon and USC," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The spread has gone from Oregon -6 down to -3, and the total has dropped from 64.5 to 61.5. The Ducks have won the last four meetings, including last year's 42-27 victory in Eugene. Oregon averages 506 yards per game while scoring 49 points a game. USC's offense averages 500 yards per game while scoring 43 points a game. USC is undefeated at 4-0 while Oregon is 2-1, losing at Oklahoma State 39-31 as 23.5-point favorites. Oregon's defense has struggled against decent offenses. It all points to the over." Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Texas A&M (+8.5) vs. LSU

Both Texas A&M and LSU are coming off losses last week, which would typically make you expect a focused effort on both sides. The Aggies won their first two games by a combined 98-20 before a 31-21 loss to Kentucky last week. LSU is coming off what will be one of the most hyped up regular-season games of the year and lost to Ole Miss, 32-24, so there could be a letdown factor in this week's preparation. The Aggies defeated LSU, 49-25, in Baton Rouge last year and have won two straight and three of the last four head-to-head. The model projects Texas A&M to cover in 63% of simulations. Back Texas A&M at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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