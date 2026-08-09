Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting Pirates-Mets, Astros-Padres, MLB on Sunday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. There are 15 MLB games on Sunday and we've used the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to create our Sunday MLB best bets for DraftKings. Today we've included picks from Pirates vs. Mets, Marlins vs. Angels and Padres vs. Astros on Sunday Night Baseball. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pirates vs. Mets: New York money line (+131)

Marlins vs. Angels: Miami money line (-142)

Padres vs. Astros: Houston +1.5 (-193)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +497 (risk $100 to profit $497, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pirates vs. Mets: New York money line (+131)

"The Mets were blanked on Saturday, but had scored six-plus runs in four straight prior, and overall are hitting well. No so for the Pirates, who are 3-9 in their last 12 and have scored five runs once in the last 11. Jared Jones isn't going deep into games for Pittsburgh," SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson said. "For the Mets, Sean Manaea has gone six innings in three straight, all quality starts, and the bullpen has a 1.82 ERA the last two weeks. Tasty plus odds on the road side." Bet on Mets-Pirates at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Marlins vs. Angels: Miami money line (-142)



"Marlins pitcher Ryan Gusto limited the Braves to one run over six innings last time out. No team has hit worse over the last two weeks than the Angels, whose .587 OPS off right-handers in that span also ranks 30th," Thompson said. "The Marlins' bats scored seven runs on Saturday, breaking out of a five-game offensive slump. They can keep it going here vs. Grayson Rodriguez, who has a 7.44 ERA on the season, 7.24 in 11 day games." Bet on Angels-Marlins at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Padres vs. Astros: Houston +1.5 (-193)

The Astros have won 13 of their last 17 games to surge to first in the AL West standings, but they're holding a slim half-game lead over the Rangers entering Sunday. Meanwhile, the Padres are third in the NL West and are a game behind the Diamondbacks and Phillies for the final NL Wild Card spot. Randy Vazquez and Cristian Javier both posted quality starts in their last outings, but generally haven't gone very deep into games this season. The model predicts that Houston covers on the run line in 70% of simulations. Bet on Astros vs. Padres at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.