Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting Royals-Dodgers, Tarik Skubal props, MLB Monday

Tarik Skubal is set to make his second start for the Dodgers on Monday against the Royals, a star-studded contest to utilize the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. Although Skubal's greatness is undeniable, the SportsLine Projection Model actually finds the best value from fading Skubal to an extent, backing the Royals to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line as part of its Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Skuabal's over/under for total strikeouts against Kansas City is 7.5.

The model is also backing Under 9 runs in Phillies vs. Cardinals, and SportsLine player props expert Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, has locked in MLB picks on Dodgers vs. Royals as part of Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Under 9 runs (-110)

Royals (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (+114)

Tarik Skubal, Dodgers, Under 8.5 strikeouts (-147)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +484 (risk $100 to profit $497, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Phillies vs. Cardinals: Under 9 runs (-110)

The Cardinals are starting Hunter Dobbins, who has a 3.60 ERA this season, including holding the Yankees to two runs over 6 ⅓ innings on Tuesday. He has a 3.05 ERA over his last three starts. The Phillies are scheduled to start Andrew Painter, who has allowed only three runs over 10 innings in his last two starts. The Under is 66-46-6 in St. Louis games and 61-52-6 in Philadelphia games this season. The Under is also 8-3 over the last 11 Cardinals games, and the model projects these trends to continue with the Under hitting in 60.1% of simulations. Bet on Phillies-Cardinals at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Royals (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (+114)



Many in the baseball world threw tantrums when the back-to-back world champion Dodgers traded for Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, however, the Dodgers are 0-1 in his starts so far. The Dodgers lost to the Cubs, 5-1, on Tuesday in his debut. Skubal is a back-to-back Cy Young winner and has a 2.81 ERA this season, but the Dodgers are 1-8 over their last nine games and their one victory came by only a single run. Kansas City is starting Noah Cameron, who has allowed just one run in 23 innings over his last three starts. The Royals have covered a +1.5 run spread in four of their last six games. The model projects the Royals to cover in 59% of simulations, showcasing strong value at +114 odds. Bet on Dodgers-Royals at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Tarik Skubal, Dodgers, Under 8.5 strikeouts (-147)

"Tarik Skubal will be making his second start as a member of the Dodgers and will be facing a Royals lineup who is not only stingy when it comes to striking out, but also the healthiest they've been all season," SportsLine player prop expert Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, said. "The Royals have struck out a combined six times in the last two games. The Royals have also faced Skubal a lot and have strong career numbers against him, in addition to a low strikeout rate by his typical lofty standards." Bet on Dodgers vs. Royals at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

