Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Cubs-White Sox, Red Sox-Diamondbacks Tuesday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more, and on Tuesday, fans of MLB rivalries can use this sportsbook promo on the Crosstown Classic of Cubs vs. White Sox. After a 7-5 Cubs win in 10 innings on Monday, the SportsLine Projection Model expects another close contest, backing the White Sox to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line as part of Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model is also backing the Arizona Diamondbacks to upset the Boston Red Sox at +141 odds. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in his MLB picks for Braves vs. Twins as part of Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks and cashing in on sportsbook promos and betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

White Sox (+1.5) vs. Cubs (-156)

Diamondbacks to defeat Red Sox (+141)

Braves (-131) to defeat Twins

Combining the three picks into Tuesday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +597 (risk $100 to profit $597, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

White Sox (+1.5) vs. Cubs (-156)

The White Sox are tied for the sixth-best scoring offense in baseball at 4.83 runs per game, and with three hitters already at more than 25 home runs this season, there is plenty of pop for Cubs pitchers to be cautious of. The Cubs are starting Kevin Gausman, who allowed six runs in 4⅔ innings against the Nationals in his last start on Thursday. The White Sox are 6-3 over their last nine games, and before a two-run loss in extra innings on Monday, the White Sox covered a +1.5-run spread in eight straight games. The model projects the White Sox to cover in 68% of simulations, compared to the implied odds of 61%. Bet the White Sox at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Diamondbacks to defeat Red Sox (+141)



Arizona had a rough showing against Boston on Monday, losing 11-1, but veteran Merrill Kelly takes the mound in an attempt to put that game behind the Diamondbacks. And if Arizona gets anything near the July version of Kelly, Boston will struggle to find offensive success. Kelly had a 1.95 ERA in five July starts, and he's allowed one earned run or fewer in six of his last eight starts. The Red Sox are starting Ranger Suarez (3.25 ERA), so it won't be an easy matchup, but Arizona is 11-8 over its last 19 games, even with Monday's loss. The Diamondbacks win in 51% of simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds. Bet the Diamondbacks at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Braves (-131) to defeat Twins

I'm backing Atlanta's new acquisition, pitcher Tyler Mahle, who has given up only one run in 12 innings since being acquired in early August," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Meanwhile, Minnesota's Zebby Matthews posted a 7.66 ERA in July and a 6.30 ERA thus far in August. With the wind blowing out to right field, look for the Braves' left-handed power hitters (Matt Olson, Drake Baldwin, Michael Harris, Ozzie Albies) to crush the homer-prone Matthews (18 home runs allowed in 91 innings). I think Atlanta bounces back Tuesday night on the road." Bet on the Braves at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

