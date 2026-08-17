Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Cubs-White Sox, Tigers-Pirates, MLB on Monday

The latest edition of the Crosstown Classic for bragging rights of Chicago for Cubs vs. White Sox takes place on Monday, the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. The White Sox lead the AL Central and the Cubs are a near certainty to make the NL postseason. The SportsLine Projection Model expects offensive success on both sides, backing Over 8 total runs as part of Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. They went Over this total in all three of their Crosstown Classic games in May.

The model also projects value on the Pittsburgh Pirates defeating the Detroit Tigers, and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in his pick for Phillies vs. Marlins as part of Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks and cashing in on sportsbook promos and betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pirates (+100) to defeat Tigers

White Sox vs. Cubs: Over 8 total runs (-115)

Phillies (-1.5) vs. Marlins (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +613 (risk $100 to profit $613, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pirates (+100) to defeat Tigers

The Tigers are starting two-time All-Star Framber Valdez, who has a 4.26 ERA, the second-highest of his nine-year MLB career. Valdez allowed four runs in 5⅔ innings against Cleveland on Wednesday, and he had a 7.13 ERA in July. The Pirates have won three of their last four games and are starting Carmen Mlodzinski, who has a 3.79 ERA this season. Pittsburgh has scored at least eight runs in three of their last four games and is home, where the Pirates are 32-31 this season. The model projects the Pirates to win in 51% of simulations. Bet the Pirates at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

White Sox vs. Cubs: Over 8 total runs (-115)



The Cubs have the No. 2 scoring offense in baseball at 5.16 runs per game, while the White Sox are tied for sixth at 4.83 runs per game. When the White Sox and Cubs met in May for their Crosstown Classic on the White Sox's home field, they scored at least 11 runs in all three games and averaged 14.3 runs per game to surge well past this Over. The White Sox are averaging seven runs per game over their last four contests, and they have three players with at least 26 home runs this season, including Munetaka Murakami, who hit his 28th home run of the season Sunday. Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is vying for the NL MVP with his 28 home runs, and given each team's offensive firepower, the model projects the Over to hit in 58.7% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Phillies (-1.5) vs. Marlins (-110)

"I will gladly back the Phillies on the run line at home yet again with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "The lanky left-hander is 10-1 at home this season with a shiny 1.41 ERA. Philadelphia has won each of Sanchez's last five home starts by multiple runs, with a run differential of +34. Marlins hitters are a combined 9-for-53 (.170 average), so I wouldn't expect much from them offensively. Look for the Phillies to raise Janson Junk's 5.35 road ERA and win this one by daylight on Monday night." Bet on the Phillies at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

