Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting Dodgers-Brewers, Astros-Mariners, MLB on Sunday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more, and a full MLB schedule on Sunday gives you ample opportunity to take advantage. We've used the experts at SportsLine and the SportsLine Projection Model to craft our Sunday MLB best bets, which include MLB picks from Giants vs. Rockies, Dodgers vs. Brewers and Astros vs. Mariners. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbook promos and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Giants vs. Rockies: Over 8 runs scored (-108)

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Los Angeles to win (-176)

Astros vs. Mariners: Seattle +1.5 (-206)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +348 (risk $100 to profit $348, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Giants vs. Rockies: Over 8 runs scored (-108)

The bottom two teams in the NL West are the only two teams in the league with absolutely no skin in the game as far as the wild card race is concerned. They're also bottom third in the league in runs allowed and Sunday will pit two lightly used arms against each other. Gabriel Hughes of the Rockies has pitched 33 2/3 innings this season and Blade Tidwell has pitched 22 2/3 innings. The model predicts 10.2 runs on average and that the two teams go Over 8 runs in 65% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Los Angeles to win (-176)



"Milwaukee is certainly capable of knocking off Tarik Skubal and the Dodgers but is likely down two key bullpen guys in Aaron Ashby and trade acquisition Antonio Senzatela," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Skubal admittedly has been just OK in his two starts since the deal, but I think Dave Roberts manages this like a playoff game because it has potential playoff home-field ramifications. The winner tonight wins the season series and that could be massive ... and I trust Skubal more than I do Logan Henderson even if Hendo is having a fine season too." Bet on the Dodgers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Astros vs. Mariners: Seattle +1.5 (-206)

Less than a month ago, this race was flipped with Seattle in the driver's seat and the Astros sitting third. Now Houston is the AL West leader and the Mariners have slid to third, but Seattle took the first game of the series to extra innings and then won the second game. The model favors the team with its back against the wall in this one, as the Mariners cover the spread in 67% of simulations. Bet on Seattle at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

