Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Dodgers vs. Mets, MLB betting on Saturday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more, and the Saturday MLB slate has big-time matchups to take advantage of this sportsbook promo. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets will continue their series in New York on Saturday with a star pitching showdown of Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs Nolan McLean, but the SportsLine Projection Model is siding with the Over despite these two on the mound. The model is backing Over 8 runs scored as part of Saturday MLB best bets at DraftKings.

The model has also locked in a pick on Mariners vs. Rangers, backing Under 7.5 total runs scored, and sees value in the New York Yankees defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Dodgers vs. Mets: Over 8 total runs scored (-108)

Mariners vs. Rangers: Under 7.5 total runs scored (-108)

Yankees (-118) to defeat Phillies

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +585 (risk $100 to win $585, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Dodgers vs. Mets: Over 8 total runs scored (-108)

Kyle Tucker signed a massive contract with the Dodgers this offseason, and although the star outfielder hasn't performed to that level this year, he did hit a home run on Friday and has proven ability to get hot and stay hot for prolonged periods. Tucker is just one piece of a dangerous Dodgers offense that also includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The Mets are starting Nolan McLean, a 24-year-old with a 3.34 ERA this season, but he's struggled at home this year, posting a 4.47 ERA at Citi Field. The Dodgers are starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has a 2.78 ERA, but he also had a start in July where he allowed six runs in six innings to the Diamondbacks. The model projects the Over to hit in 59.1% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Mariners vs. Rangers: Under 7.5 total runs scored (-108)



Two veterans with proven success go head-to-head on the mound Saturday night with Bryan Woo for Seattle and Nathan Eovaldi for Texas. Woo has a 4.16 ERA this season, but he had a sub-3.00 ERA in 2024 and 2025. Woo held Texas to two runs in seven innings in his last start against the Rangers in April. Meanwhile, Eovaldi has a 4.21 ERA after posting a 1.73 ERA in 22 starts last season. The model projects the Under to hit in 53.9% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Yankees (-118) to defeat Phillies

The Phillies' offense has struggled out of the All-Star break, scoring one run or fewer in four of seven games. The "fewer" was the result on Friday after being shut out by the Yankees in a 1-0 final. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 4-1 over their last five games and are coming off back-to-back shutout victories. The Yankees are starting Ryan Weathers, who has allowed only three runs (two earned) in 11 1/3 innings over his last two road starts heading into Philadelphia. The model projects the Yankees to win in 56% of simulations. Back the Yankees at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.