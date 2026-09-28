The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. The final chance to use one of the best sportsbook promos on the Week 3 NFL schedule comes tonight with the Chicago Bears hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. With Caleb Williams (hamstring) out, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Under 41.5 points as part of Monday NFL best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Will Brinson is backing the Eagles to cover as 3.5-point favorites, and Prop Bet Guy Doug has locked in his favorite Eagles vs. Bears player prop betting picks. The Eagles will be without tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) on Monday. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Eagles vs. Bears best bets at DraftKings

Eagles -3.5

Under 41.5 points

Dontayvion Wicks, Eagles, Over 43.5 receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Bears vs. Eagles same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +525 (risk $100 to profit $525, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Eagles -3.5

"Prime time road chalk! What could go wrong?!!?" SportsLine expert Will Brinson proclaimed. "Honestly, the only thing that could go wrong here is Ben Johnson magically manufacturing 17+ points for this Chicago offense with either a banged-up Tyler Bagent or a 38-year-old Case Keenum. I don't think the Eagles are anything remotely close to a juggernaut on offense, but defensively they're elite. The Eagles really, really should score 21 points at bare minimum here against a Bears defense that can't stop anyone without hefty wind and rain conditions in play. So to cover this, in my mind, the Bears need to score 17 points. I think Ben Johnson is a genius, but without Caleb Williams, I don't see that happening, so we back the Eagles." Bet the Eagles at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Under 41.5 points

The Bears are without Caleb Williams (hamstring), and although Tyson Bagent has started four NFL games and shown flashes of playing well during those starts, he's not Caleb Williams. The Bears scored just three points last week against the Vikings, and Bagent completed 5 of 9 passes for 54 yards in relief. The Eagles haven't had a difficult opening schedule with games against the Titans and Commanders, and yet, they failed to score more than 24 points in either game. The model projects the Under to hit in 57% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Dontayvion Wicks, Eagles, Over 43.5 receiving yards

"Dontayvion Wicks is Over this line in both games for the Eagles, with 73 and 74 yards," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Easily the number two target for Jalen Hurts right now, the matchup Monday sets up perfectly for him. The Bears have run the third-highest rate of man coverage thus far — Wicks has been much more efficient against man in his career. The Bears secondary is also decimated by injuries and has shown they can be beat downfield. Dallas Goedert is out, Makai Lemon has yet to make a real impact, and the run game/offensive line looks out of sorts in the new offense." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Monday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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