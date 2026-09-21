The Week 2 NFL slate concludes with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, creating an exciting matchup to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. The Rams are happy to be back in the United States after their season-opening loss in Australia. The Giants are coming off a Week 1 win over Dallas in New York. However, with Rams star receiver Puka Nacua questionable with a hip injury, many of the SportsLine experts are going with player prop betting options, including Eric Cohen backing Rams running back Blake Corum Over 10.5 carries as part of his Rams vs. Giants best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Over 47.5 total points, and SportsLine expert Bob Konarski has locked in his favorite player prop pick for Giants vs. Rams. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Giants vs. Rams Monday best bets at DraftKings

Blake Corum, Rams, Over 10.5 carries (-122)

Over 47.5 total points (-110)

Isaiah Likely, Giants, Over 4.5 receptions (-104)

Combining the three picks into a Monday same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +490 (risk $100 to profit $490, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Blake Corum, Rams, Over 10.5 carries (-122)

"This is all about game flow," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "If you think the Giants keep the game close, then avoid this bet. But to me, this is a bounce-back spot for the Rams, so I believe Corum gets a long look in the second half. Last week, Corum got six first-half carries vs. Kyren Williams' nine. Overall, Williams led the running back rushing attempts only slightly, 11-10. Last year, Corum had 11 or more carries in seven of the team's final 11 regular season games. The Rams won by at least a TD in six of those games. I have it 31-20 Los Angeles on Monday night and see Corum getting closer to 15 than 10 attempts on Monday night." Bet Corum at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Over 47.5 total points (-110)

Although it didn't show in their opener, the Rams had the No. 1 offense in the NFL last season, averaging 30 points per game. Matthew Stafford won the MVP and returns all his top playmakers, and it's hard to imagine this team just lost all its dominance from last year over a few months. Playing in Australia was a challenge the Rams completely failed, but they are back in Los Angeles with a normal schedule this week. Meanwhile, the Giants scored touchdowns on four of their seven drives against the Cowboys last week with strong, efficient offense in John Harbaugh's New York debut. Even with Puka Nacua questionable, the model projects the Over to hit in 58% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Isaiah Likely, Giants, Over 4.5 receptions (-104)

"Isaiah Likely had eight receptions on eight targets in his Giants debut," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "Even with Malik Nabers back, it's clear that Likely will be Jaxson Dart's go-to guy/safety blanket. Los Angeles allowed four receptions on seven targets to the Niners' tight ends in Australia and we can except Likely to get more attention this week. Aaron Donald may play for Los Angeles, but no Myles Garrett, so as long as the Giants' O-line can protect Dart, the targets will be there for Likely." Bet this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Rams vs. Giants on Monday Night Football?

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