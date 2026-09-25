The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. With a five-game Friday college football slate ahead of a jam-packed college football and NFL weekend, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos right now. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Northwestern to cover as 20.5-point underdogs against defending national champion Indiana on Friday. SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has locked in a pick on Clemson vs. California tonight as part of Friday college football best bets at DraftKings. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts isn't waiting to lock in NFL best bets, as R.J. White is backing the Bills to cover as 7-point favorites. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Northwestern (+20.5) vs. Indiana

Cal (+1.5) vs. Clemson

Bills (-7) vs. Chargers on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +589 (risk $100 to profit $589, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Northwestern (+20.5) vs. Indiana

Northwestern is 2-0 against the spread this season, while Indiana is 0-3 ATS despite winning all three of its games. Indiana's 0-3 ATS mark stems from being significant favorites in all three games, with the prices possibly juiced up too much due to winning last year's national championship. But Fernando Mendoza isn't taking the field this season in Indiana, and the model thinks this is too many points to give Big Ten rival Northwestern. The Wildcats had no issues with Colorado last week, winning 41-7, and the model projects Northwestern to be competitive. The Wildcats cover in 55% of simulations. Bet Northwestern at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

California (+1.5) vs. Clemson

"Let's not take Clemson's win over mediocre North Carolina too seriously," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "The Tigers still rank 128th (out of 138 FBS teams) in offense. Freshman QB Tait Reynolds makes his first road start — and second overall — in a short week and with a crazy-late kickoff at 10:30 p.m. ET. Cal's offense has hardly set the globe on fire, but QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is legit. Clemson can't afford to overlook any opponent, but Miami being next on the schedule could serve as a slight distraction." Back Cal at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Bills (-7) vs. Chargers on Sunday

"The Chargers are an absolute mess right now, and staring at a brutal schedule that could leave them 0-9 in the blink of an eye," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "With two straight no-shows at home against what are expected to be two of the weaker teams in the league, I have no confidence in keeping this one close on the road against what has looked like one of the best teams in the league. The scoring probably starts at 30 for Buffalo, and the Chargers haven't shown they can score 20, so I expect this line to rise in the market as people continue to sour on Jim Harbaugh's squad." Back the Bills at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL, college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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