The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. The Friday college football schedule includes Florida State vs. Louisville, No. 20 Iowa vs. Washington and Iowa State vs. No. 8 BYU. Between the SportsLine team of experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, you can find Friday college football best bets at DraftKings here. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing BYU to cover as 10.5-point favorites, and the model sees value in Iowa winning as road underdogs in its college football picks. The model also backs Louisville to cover as 3.5-point favorites for Friday college football best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Louisville (-3.5) vs. Florida State

Iowa (+124) to defeat Washington

BYU (-10.5) vs. Iowa State

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +716 (risk $100 to profit $716, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Louisville (-3.5) vs. Florida State

Louisville is 2-3 this season, but all three losses came by a field goal, including challenging Ole Miss 41-38 at home. Ole Miss is currently No. 9 in the nation. Florida State is 3-2 overall, but it's 0-2 against ranked teams this season, including losing 50-36 to Alabama. Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is 14th in the nation in passing yards (1,394) and has nine passing touchdowns with one interception. The junior spent his first two seasons as a backup at Ohio State and he was a top-15-ranked quarterback nationally out of high school. The model projects Louisville to cover in 60% of simulations. Bet Louisville at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Iowa (+124) to defeat Washington

Iowa is 4-1 and ranked 20th in the nation, with its only loss coming to a high-powered Ohio State team last week. The Hawkeyes already have a road Big Ten victory, defeating No. 18 Michigan, 20-19, in Ann Arbor on Sept. 26. Iowa has one of the nation's top defenses, allowing eight points per game over its first four contests until playing Ohio State. Still, the Hawkeyes held a Buckeyes team that entered averaging 45 ppg to 31 points. The model projects Iowa to win in 52% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds. Back Iowa at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

BYU (-10.5) vs. Iowa State

"Iowa State is 3-2 on the year, with its only loss on the road at Iowa, which beat them, 16-13, four weeks ago," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "They play an undefeated BYU that is 4-0 straight up and ATS. The reason for the bet is Iowa State's quarterback isn't Rocco Becht anymore, who transferred with coach Matt Campbell to Penn State. They got Jaylen Raynor, who spent his first three years quarterbacking Arkansas State. In Raynor's last three games, he's thrown three touchdown passes and four interceptions. He's a running quarterback, but he has rushed for only a 3.6-yard average on 42 attempts. The bet is against Raynor and his expected turnovers in Provo and on BYU." Back BYU at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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