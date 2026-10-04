The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. R.J. White has locked in NFL picks for Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football as part of his NFL best bets at DraftKings. According to the latest NFL odds, the Lions are favored by 3.5 points on the road and the over-under is 50.5. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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NFL best bets at DraftKings

Lions (-3.5) vs. Panthers

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Lions (-3.5) vs. Panthers

"The Lions have had injury concerns all year in the secondary and on the offensive line, but now that's true about the Panthers as well with their top two corners and best O-lineman out," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Right tackle Monroe Freeling is also in the concussion protocol, while Jalen Coker is among the other players managing injuries. The Lions O-line got back multiple starters last week, and I thought their defense played better than expected against the Jets. Detroit is 7-1 ATS outdoors when favored since 2023, and Carolina's injuries give them a great chance to get the cover here as well."

Panthers receiver Jalen Coker is inactive with a quad injury. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

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