Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Mariners-Twins, Dodgers-Red Sox, MLB Sunday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Sunday and we've used the SportsLine Projection Model to generate picks from Angels vs. Brewers, Mariners vs. Twins and Dodgers vs. Red Sox for our Sunday MLB best bets on DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Angels vs. Brewers: Over 7.5 runs scored (-114)

Mariners vs. Twins: Over 7.5 runs scored (+104)

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Los Angeles to win (-168)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +510 (risk $100 to profit $510, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Angels vs. Brewers: Over 7.5 runs scored (-114)

Jacob Misiorowski is on the mound and that's undoubtedly driving this number down and Walbert Urena has also been quite good for the Angels. However, Misiorowski has surrendered six home runs over his last five starts after going two months without giving up a homer earlier in the year and Urena has battled control issues with 49 walks in 93 innings. It's also going to be a warm night (87 degrees) in Anaheim with winds blowing out to left-center field, which is why the model predicts 9.1 runs on average and that the Over hits in 64% of simulations. Bet on Brewers vs. Angels at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Mariners vs. Twins: Over 7.5 runs scored (+104)



This is another strong pitching matchup, but neither pitcher has been dominant this season. Seattle's George Kirby sports a 3.98 ERA on the year and Minnesota's Taj Bradley has a 3.65 ERA entering tonight. Kirby has given up more hits than any pitcher in the AL (131) and Bradley is homer-prone (17 allowed), which is why the model is predicting 9.0 runs on average and that the Over hits in 64% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Los Angeles to win (-168)

Tarik Skubal won't join the Dodgers until next week, but adding a Cy Young winner to a dominant starting rotation should still give an adrenaline boost to one of the best teams in baseball tonight. The Dodgers still hold a 10-game lead in the NL West after losing the first two games of the series, but they no longer have the best record in baseball. with home-field advantage being the primary focus down the stretch, the model expects the Dodgers to bounce back on Sunday Night Baseball. Los Angeles wins in 63% of simulations. Back the Dodgers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Sunday?

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