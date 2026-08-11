Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting Mariners-Yankees, Paul Skenes props, MLB Tuesday

Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, perfect for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. The Pirates play the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in backing Skenes Over 6.5 strikeouts as part of its Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings, just like he's done in four of his last five starts. Skenes and the Pirates are -114 money line favorites on the road against Miami.

The model also sees value in other MLB player props, backing Yankees first baseman Ben Rice to go Over 1.5 total bases. SportsLine expert Matt Snyder has locked in MLB picks on White Sox vs. Reds as part of Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Over 6.5 total strikeouts (-140)

Ben Rice, Yankees, Over 1.5 total bases (+118)

Sean Burke, White Sox, Over 7.5 total strikeouts (+125)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +740 (risk $100 to profit $740, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Over 6.5 strikeouts (-140)

Skenes, the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, spent little time in the minors and made his MLB debut in May 2024. He was tied for fourth in baseball in strikeouts last season, and he's seventh this year at 162 strikeouts over 24 starts. He's averaging 6.8 strikeouts per game this season, and he's been even tougher to make contact with lately, recording at least seven strikeouts in four of his last five starts. The model projects Skenes to keep this trend going, projecting him for 6.9 strikeouts Tuesday. Bet Skenes at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Ben Rice, Yankees, Over 1.5 total bases (+118)



Rice is in the midst of an offensive funk, hitting .077 (2-for-26) in eight games in August, but he was an AL MVP candidate earlier in the season and still averages 2.0 bases per game despite his recent struggles. The Yankees host the Mariners on Tuesday, and Rice has an .898 OPS while averaging 2.0 total bases per game at home this season. The Mariners are starting Bryan Woo, who has a 5.29 ERA over his last three starts, and the model projects Rice at 1.9 total bases Tuesday. Bet on Rice at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Sean Burke, White Sox, Over 7.5 total strikeouts (+125)

"Though he had an off-game last time out, Sean Burke was dealing with the streaking Red Sox," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "Prior to that, he had double digits in strikeouts in three of his last five outings. He's gone over 7.5 strikeouts in six of his last nine starts and the Reds are a high-volume strikeout team." Bet on White Sox vs. Reds at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

