Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting Mets-Guardians, Royals-Twins, MLB on Wednesday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. There are 15 more games in the MLB on Wednesday, and we've used the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to zero in on MLB picks from Guardians vs. Mets, Royals vs. Twins and Diamondbacks vs. Padres for our Wednesday MLB best bets on DraftKings. According to the latest MLB odds at DraftKings, the Guardians are -110 money line favorites at home against the Mets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Guardians vs. Mets: New York first five innings money line (-115)

Royals vs. Twins: Kansas City money line (-116)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres: Arizona money line (+105)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +613 (risk $100 to profit $613, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Guardians vs. Mets: New York first five innings money line (-115)

"Christian Scott has elite pitching metrics, recording a 108 Stuff+ and 106 Pitching+, compared to Tanner Bibee's below-average 98 Stuff+ and 99 Pitching+. Scott has a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 18.6% K-BB rate, while Bibee has fallen to an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% K-BB rate," SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman said. "Cleveland's current roster has just a .135 expected batting average against Scott's four-seam/sweeper mix, while Mets hitters have a .259 xBA and .426 expected slugging percentage against Bibee's primary pitches. Bibee has thrown 100 and 107 pitches in his last two starts-the first time he has done so this season. He gave up seven earned runs after throwing 104 pitches in May." Bet on the MLB at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Royals vs. Twins: Kansas City money line (-116)



The Royals are last in the AL Central by a pretty sizable margin, but they're actually 27-27 at home on the season and they host the Twins on Wednesday. Kansas City snatched an 8-2 win from Minnesota on Tuesday night and Noah Cameron was dominant against the Twins last week. He threw eight scoreless inning against Minnesota and only gave up one hit, although the Twins went on to win the game on a walk-off grand slam by Kody Clemens. The model predicts that the Royals win in 56% of simulations this time around. Back the Royals at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Diamondbacks vs. Padres: Arizona money line (+105)

San Diego managed a 9-4 victory in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday and Casey Mize has been great (2.70 ERA) most of the season. However, the Diamondbacks did pick up a 7-5 win over the Padres with Mize on the mound early in the season on March 31. Mitch Bratt also threw five strong innings in a his last outing and Arizona went on to beat Cleveland 4-1 in that contest. Now the model is predicting that the Diamondbacks win in 52% of simulations. Back the Diamondbacks at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.