The second week of the NFL preseason begins on Thursday with the Raiders vs. Texans and 49ers vs. Chargers, giving football fans another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, threw a touchdown in his preseason debut with the Raiders, and he's expected to play again on Thursday. However, SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman isn't going with Mendoza, as he's backing the Texans to cover as 1.5-point underdogs as part of Thursday's NFL best bets at DraftKings. The over/under for total points scored in Raiders vs. Texans is 38.5.

Hochman has also locked in NFL picks for 49ers vs. Chargers. The SportsLine Projection Model has found value from Yankees vs. Orioles in the MLB slate, backing Baltimore to win as part of Thursday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks and cashing in on sportsbook promos and betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Orioles (+102) to defeat Yankees

Texans (+1.5) vs. Raiders (-115)

Chargers (+1.5) vs. 49ers (-112)

Combining the three picks into Thursday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +614 (risk $100 to profit $614, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Orioles (+102) to defeat Yankees

The Yankees are starting former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, and Cole has pitched well lately. He has a 1.93 ERA in three August starts. However, Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish is having a rather strong August as well, pitching to a 3.00 ERA in three starts this month. Bradish has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts, and the last time he faced the Yankees, he allowed no runs on one hit in six innings in a 7-0 win. The model projects Bradish to help Baltimore best New York again, projecting the Orioles to win in 51% of simulations, showcasing nice value at plus-money odds. Bet the Orioles at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Texans (+1.5) vs. Raiders (-115)



"Houston lost, 27-7, to the Chargers in Week 1, but the starting offensive line played only one series, with all other starters sitting out," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Coach DeMeco Ryans plans a more competitive effort in this matchup, with all healthy players set to face the Raiders. Following C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills and newly signed Brett Rypien are expected to finish the game, as Graham Mertz is sidelined for the season with a torn ACL. Rypien has performed well in past preseasons, leading the league in passer rating with the Bears in 2024 and completing 63.5% across 20 August games." Bet the Texans at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Chargers (+1.5) vs. 49ers (-112)

"The Chargers will get their first look at Justin Herbert, who is expected to play at least one series," Hochman said. "Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei are set to share snaps for the rest of the game, with Uiagalelei expected to take over for the second half. Uiagalelei spent the entire 2025 season on the Chargers' practice squad and is very familiar with the system, having appeared in three preseason games last year. He put real pressure on Lance for a roster spot with an impressive fourth-quarter performance against the Texans, completing 6 of 9 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. At 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, he certainly looks the part. With Trey Lance set to face the team that drafted him third overall and DJ Uiagalelei anxious to prove himself, the Chargers appear to have some real competitive edges." Bet the Chargers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NFL, MLB picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

