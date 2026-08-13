Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting NFL preseason, MLB Field of Dreams Game, Aug. 13

For the first time since January, we have multiple NFL football games on the same day, perfect for claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. Thursday features a six-game NFL preseason slate, including Fernando Mendoza's potential debut for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Arizona Cardinals. However, SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is fading Mendoza's team as part of his NFL picks, backing the Cardinals to cover as 2.5-point underdogs as part of his Thursday NFL best bets at DraftKings. The over/under for total points scored in Cardinals vs. Raiders is 41.5.

Hartstein has also locked in NFL picks for 49ers vs. Titans, while the SportsLine Projection Model has found value in Phillies vs. Twins in the 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game, taking place in Dyersville, Iowa. The model is backing Over 8.5 total runs as part of Thursday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbook promos and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Phillies vs. Twins: Over 8.5 total runs (-112)

Cardinals (+3) vs. Raiders (-108)

Titans (-230) to defeat 49ers

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +418 (risk $100 to profit $418, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Phillies vs. Twins: Over 8.5 total runs (-112)

This year marks the third Field of Dreams Game in Iowa, with the first game totaling 17 runs and the second totaling six, so game history doesn't necessarily favor one total over the other. However, with the Phillies starting Aaron Nola (5.47 ERA this season) and the Twins starting Taj Bradley (4.91 ERA over his last two starts), the model is backing the Over. The Twins also have the No. 9 offense in baseball at 4.66 runs per game, while the Phillies have star power in Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Luis Arraez. The model projects the Over to hit in 60.2% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Cardinals (+3) vs. Raiders (-108)



"Third-round pick Carson Beck will get extensive playing time after a sterling debut," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He went 15 of 19 for 188 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and a 125.4 passer rating in the Hall of Fame Game. Kedon Slovis also shined, going 9 of 10 for 106 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and a 144.2 passer rating. The Cardinals' defense left a lot to be desired in the 33-30 loss to Carolina, but having played a game should benefit the unit in Las Vegas. New Raiders coach Klint Kubiak indicated his starters will get reps in the preseason; it's unclear how many will occur Thursday. We should see plenty of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who is No. 2 on the depth chart behind Kirk Cousins. Either way, I'll back the rookie head coach who has a game under his belt." Bet on the Cardinals at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Titans (-230) to defeat 49ers

"Titans coach Robert Saleh's first preseason game comes at San Francisco, where he served as defensive coordinator last season and also from 2017-20," Hartstein said. "While both teams will put more emphasis on Tuesday's joint practice, I'm betting Tennessee will care more about Thursday's game. The 49ers scheduled practices for Saturday and Sunday — important opportunities for relevant players — while the Titans won't practice again until Monday. Saleh is 10-2-1 straight up in the preseason, 10-3 ATS. The Titans' main backup quarterbacks, Mitchell Trubisky and Will Levis, both have plenty of NFL starting experience. Tennessee is the only road team favored Thursday for a reason." Bet on the Titans at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NFL, MLB picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

