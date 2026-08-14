Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting NFL preseason Week 1, Blue Jays-Yankees Friday

The NFL preseason continues on Friday with a three-game slate, plenty of chances to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. Friday NFL preseason Week 1 games include Buccaneers vs. Jets, Dolphins vs. Commanders and Broncos vs. Falcons. Friday also features top MLB matchups, including Yankees vs. Blue Jays in an AL East rivalry.

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing the Jets to cover as 6.5-point favorites against Tampa Bay in Friday NFL best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in the Blue Jays to cover as 1.5-run underdogs in its Friday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Hartstein has also locked in a pick on Dolphins vs. Commanders. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbook promos and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jets (-6.5) vs. Buccaneers (-115)

Dolphins (-155) to defeat Commanders

Blue Jays (+1.5) vs. Yankees (-136)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +433 (risk $100 to profit $433, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Jets (-6.5) vs. Buccaneers (-115)

"Baker Mayfield won't play, and backup Jake Browning is dealing with a back injury. So the Bucs are going with second-year QB Connor Bazelak and rookie Jalon Daniels, both undrafted free agents," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "The Jets will play their starters Friday, though it's unclear for how long. In last year's preseason opener, the Jets crushed the Packers 30-10. Coach Aaron Glenn played his starters in the first two preseason games last year and is expected to follow suit this August. Rookie QB Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, has opened eyes at Jets' camp as he battles Bailey Zappe for the right to back up Geno Smith. Thanks to an aggressive offseason, the Jets possess a much deeper and more talented roster than in Glenn's debut season. Look for that depth to be on display Friday." Bet the Jets at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dolphins (-155) to defeat Commanders



"Malik Willis has taken a step forward in practices lately and will play, along with some other starters," Hartstein said. "The Commanders also will play some starters, but there are bigger injury concerns on Washington's side. Dan Quinn went 0-3 straight-up in the preseason last year and is 7-20 all time. Miami may not get more than a few regular-season wins, but I like the Dolphins here." Bet on the Dolphins at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Blue Jays (+1.5) vs. Yankees (-136)

The Blue Jays are 5-2 over their last seven games, and one of those losses came in a one-run game to cover this total. They are also 8-1 with a +1.5-run spread over their last nine games. The Blue Jays are starting Shane Bieber, and Toronto has won or lost by one in five of his last six starts. The Yankees are coming off a 1-0 loss to Seattle, and they haven't covered a 1.5-run spread in any of Gerrit Cole's last six starts. The model projects the Blue Jays to cover in 66% of simulations. Bet on the Blue Jays at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NFL, MLB picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

