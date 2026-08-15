Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting NFL preseason Week 1, MLB, UFC 330 on Saturday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. Saturday features a seven-game NFL slate to wrap up Week 1 of the preseason, and the timing lines up so that after the NFL action is complete, the main event of UFC 330 will likely take place with Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry for the welterweight title on Paramount+. Plus, Saturday night features a potential NLCS preview with Dodgers vs. Brewers.

The SportsLine Projection Model and the SportsLine team of experts have locked in their Saturday best bets from these contests, and more. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the Ravens to cover as 3.5-point underdogs in Ravens vs. Eagles as part of Saturday NFL best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani has locked in his pick for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry, and the model has made its pick on Dodgers vs. Brewers. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbook promos and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Ravens (+3.5) vs. Eagles (-108)

Dodgers (+111) to defeat Brewers

Islam Makhachev to defeat Ian Machado Garry by decision (+120)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +823 (risk $100 to profit $823, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Ravens (+3.5) vs. Eagles (-108)

"It's a potential Super Bowl preview at 7 p.m. ET Saturday as Philadelphia visits Baltimore, and the Ravens are starting the post-John Harbaugh era with ex-Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter making his head coaching debut," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "I like backing teams with first-year head coaches. Maybe it's simply ingrained in the Ravens to try in the preseason with all the success they had in exhibition games under Harbaugh (28-4 in past 10 preseasons). Lamar Jackson and most starters won't play, but that's expected to be the case on the other side, too. Not really sure why the Eagles are giving 3.5 points on the road. Philadelphia is 5-8-2 straight up (6-8-1 ATS) in the preseason under coach Nick Sirianni. QB Jalen Hurts hasn't played in an exhibition game since 2022." Bet the Ravens at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers (+111) to defeat Brewers



It's certainly not often you have a chance to get plus-money odds on the Dodgers on the money line, but this situation is largely due to the pitching matchup. The Brewers are starting NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski against Los Angeles' struggling Justin Wrobleski. However, the Dodgers still have their potent, deep offense, featuring Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Kyle Tucker, and more. Wrobleski has a 3.44 ERA this season despite allowing 15 earned runs over his last three starts, so he has the potential to pitch a gem as well. The model projects the Dodgers to win in 54% of simulations despite facing Misiorowski. Bet on the Dodgers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Islam Makhachev to defeat Ian Machado Garry by decision (+120)

"The pound-for-pound king Makhachev will look to make his second welterweight title defense and break Anderson Silva's record of 16 consecutive wins," SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani said. "Under the tutelage of coach and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev has become one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. His Dagestani-style wrestling is in a league of its own, and his southpaw kickboxing skills remain underrated. Ian Machado Garry is defensively sound and has great balance, so I think Makhachev could struggle to take him down initially. However, once Makhachev inevitably gets the fight to the floor, I see him dominating with control. I expect Garry to be competitive in a highly technical fight that goes the distance, but I can't see how he overcomes Makhachev's world-class grappling." Bet on Makhachev at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NFL, MLB, UFC 300 picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

