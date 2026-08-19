Wednesday features a jam-packed MLB slate throughout the day and evening, creating plenty of chances to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. The night slate features some of the league's best in action, including Yankees vs. Orioles and Brewers vs. Mariners to utilize this sportsbook promo, and the SportsLine Projection Model has found value in both of these games. The model is backing the Orioles and Brewers to win as part of Wednesday's MLB best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also, SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, has locked in an MLB player prop for Rays vs. Blue Jays as part of Wednesday's MLB best bets at DraftKings. The over/under for total runs scored in Blue Jays vs. Rays is 7.5. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks and cashing in on sportsbook promos and betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Orioles (+101) to defeat Yankees

Brewers (-125) to defeat Mariners

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays, Under 15.5 total pitcher outs (-161)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +486 (risk $100 to profit $486, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Orioles (+101) to defeat Yankees

The Yankees defeated the Orioles, 3-1, on Monday, but Baltimore won three of four games entering that contest, and they are turning to veteran Chris Bassitt, who held the Rays to two runs in 5⅓ innings on Friday after missing more than two months with a back injury. Bassitt had a 3.96 ERA last season, and the 37-year-old holds a career 3.71 ERA. Meanwhile, the Yankees are starting Will Warren, who allowed five runs in four innings to the Mariners on August 12. Warren has a 7.71 ERA in two starts this month, leading the model to project the Orioles to win in 55% of simulations. Bet the Orioles at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Brewers (-125) to defeat the Mariners



The Brewers have the best record in baseball, and they are starting a midseason acquisition who has been dominant early into his Milwaukee tenure. The Brewers are starting Dustin May, who has a 2.08 ERA in his first two starts with the team after being traded from the Cardinals. Including his final two St. Louis starts, May has allowed just four runs over 24 innings (1.50 ERA) in his last four starts. The Brewers took three of four games against the Dodgers this weekend, and the model projects their winning ways to continue, with Milwaukee winning in 61% of simulations. Bet the Brewers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays, Under 15.5 total pitcher outs (-161)

"This looks like a good spot to fade Max Scherzer against one of the best offenses in the league," SportsLine player prop expert Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, said. "Scherzer has been showing his age and routinely finishing Under this line. I'm willing to pay the hefty juice here as this line should be 14.5." Bet this play at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

