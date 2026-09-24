The Week 3 NFL schedule kicks off tonight with Falcons vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football, a prime opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Packers to carry some of that momentum in Thursday Night Football, picking Green Bay to cover as 5.5-point favorites as part of its Falcons vs. Packers best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert R.J. White is backing the Falcons' Drake London Over 65.5 receiving yards for player prop betting, and Prop Bet Guy Doug has also locked in a player prop pick for Packers vs. Falcons betting at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Falcons vs. Packers TNF best bets at DraftKings

Packers (-5.5) (-105)

Drake London, Falcons, Over 65.5 receiving yards (-110)

Christian Watson, Packers, Over 4.5 total receptions (-144)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +485 (risk $100 to profit $485, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Packers (-5.5) (-105)

It hasn't been a strong start for the Packers, but it's been significantly tougher for Atlanta. The Falcons have the worst scoring offense in the NFL with just 16 total points in two games. They scored just three points against the Panthers last week after Carolina allowed 59 points to the Bears the week before. Michael Penix Jr. is making his first start for the Falcons since tearing his ACL in Week 11, so there could be some rest. The model projects the Packers to cover in 59% of simulations. Bet the Packers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Drake London, Falcons, Over 65.5 receiving yards (-110)

"Michael Penix is coming back into the Falcons lineup, and that's great news for Drake London," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "While he's caught passes from six QBs in his career, he has the highest yards per attempt with Penix, who has also performed better than any other QB throwing to London. The Packers have questions in the secondary, and it's possible London has a similar performance to Justin Jefferson in Week 1, who torched Green Bay for 92 yards and two TDs. Now that QB isn't expected to be an issue, London's line should be closer to the 74-78 yard range he averaged per game over the last two seasons." Back London at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Christian Watson, Packers, Over 4.5 total receptions (-144)

"I believe the Christian Watson breakout is upon us," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Packers receiver has 19 targets through two games and is running a much more diversified route tree. No longer just a vertical threat, Watson's average depth of target of 12.6 yards is almost five yards less than his career year last season. Ten of his nineteen targets have traveled less than 10 air yards (he did not have a game with more than two such targets last season). The Falcons are looking like they will be without their best cornerback, AJ Terrell, due to injury, and the Packers' run game has been miserable. I like Jordan Love to have to air it out in a matchup that schematically favors Watson over Matthew Golden." Back Watson at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Packers vs. Falcons picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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