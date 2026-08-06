Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting Panthers-Cardinals, 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. The NFL makes its return with the 2026 Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, as the Cardinals face the Panthers. SportsLine's team of experts has revealed an NFL best bet for that game, along with MLB bets for Red Sox vs. White Sox and Phillies vs. Nationals. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at DraftKings, the Panthers are favored by 1.5 points against Arizona. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. Panthers: Cardinals +1.5 (-118)

Red Sox vs. White Sox: Ranger Suarez Under 15.5 outs (+104)

Phillies vs. Nationals: Phillies -1.5 runs (-146)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +535 (risk $100 to profit $535, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cardinals vs. Panthers: Cardinals +1.5 (-118)

"I have always liked backing rookie head coaches in their first preseason home game. While this game is not in Arizona, I prefer the Cardinals' quarterback rotation to what the Panthers will put out," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Mike LaFleur's debut as Arizona's head coach introduces strong motivation to establish performance standards. Furthermore, Carson Beck offers starting-caliber collegiate accuracy (79% adjusted completion rate) across two to three quarters of action, giving Arizona a decisive advantage over Carolina's heavy reliance on undrafted rookie Haynes King. Carolina has already suffered several injuries, and its game plan is expected to be very vanilla. Underdogs in Canton are 8-2-1 against the spread since 2013 and have won five straight outright." Bet on the NFL Hall of Game Game at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Red Sox vs. White Sox: Ranger Suarez Under 15.5 outs (+104)



"Ranger Suarez returned from injury and was held to exactly 64 and 65 pitches his last two starts," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "While I expect that to increase tonight, teams conventionally build pitchers back up in 15-20 pitch increments. I don't see Suarez going for more than 85-pitches tonight, as the Red Sox look to keep him fresh for their postseason push. That makes this a favorable spot for the under." Bet on the MLB at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Phillies vs. Nationals: Phillies -1.5 runs (-146)

"This is seemingly one of the biggest pitching mismatches we can see in Major League Baseball," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Cristopher Sanchez is 9-1 at Citizens Bank Park with a 1.28 ERA. Miles Mikolas is 0-5 on the road with an ERA north of 5. The Phillies have won 6 of Sanchez's last 7 starts, all by more than one run. With the Nationals missing their top hitter, James Wood, due to injury, I think they get crushed on Thursday evening in Philly." Back the Phillies at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Thursday?

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