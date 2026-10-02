The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet. Northwestern, which played a one-score game against defending national champion Indiana last week, hosts Penn State at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, but rather than going with a side, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Over 45.5 total points as part of its Friday college football best bets. SportsLine expert Bob Konarski is backing Pittsburgh to cover as 3.5-point underdogs against Virginia Tech tonight, and SportsLine expert R.J. White has locked in multiple NFL picks for this weekend, including one on the Patriots vs. Bills in his NFL best bets at DraftKings. According to the latest NFL odds, the Bills are favored by 6.5 points against the Patriots. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings

Pittsburgh (+3.5) vs. Virginia Tech

Penn State vs. Northwestern: Over 45.5 total points

Bills (-6.5) vs. Patriots

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +445 (risk $100 to profit $445, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pittsburgh (+3.5) vs. Virginia Tech

"This is Pittsburgh's first test of the season, and it comes on the road, after a cupcake schedule to kick off the season," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "The Hokies almost stubbed their toe last week at Boston College, coming back in the fourth quarter, but weather was a factor. The Panthers' defensive line should be able to slow down the Virginia Tech run game, making them beat them through the air as they rank 41st in passing defense. The Panthers have the more dynamic offense to keep this one close." Bet Pittsburgh at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Penn State vs. Northwestern: Over 45.5 total points

All three of Northwestern's games this season have reached a total of at least 48 points. Both Northwestern and Penn State have scored at least 20 points in all of their games. Penn State is averaging 36.8 points per game, and Northwestern is averaging 32.7 ppg. The model projects the Over to hit in 65.4% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Bills (-6.5) vs. Patriots

"Both of these teams are coming off ugly games, with the Bills winning despite five turnovers and the Patriots getting pummeled by the Jaguars," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "I don't see the Bills' issues sticking around, but I have serious concerns about this Patriots team. The offense has scored two TDs in three games, with Drake Maye throwing six picks behind a questionable offensive line without his best weapon. I've had concerns about the Bills' defense, but this should be a good matchup at home for the unit. Maybe the Patriots' defense bounces back and keeps the Bills within this margin, but I'll trust Josh Allen to build a multiple-score lead that Maye won't be able to overcome." Back the Bills at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football, NFL picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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