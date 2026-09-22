The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. Tuesday features a full MLB schedule, but sports bettors can also target NFL and college football. Multiple SportsLine experts have locked in their NFL best bets and college football best bets at DraftKings before the numbers move. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is backing the Bills to cover as 7-point favorites against the Chargers as part of NFL best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale has locked in Notre Dame vs. Purdue picks for Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model has found value on the Tuesday MLB slate, backing Over 7 total runs in Brewers vs. Phillies for Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. The Phillies are set to start Zack Wheeler (13-5, 2.99 ERA), while the Brewers will counter with Dustin May (7-9, 4.61 ERA). Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the final week of the regular season on a 30-24 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning nearly $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings

Brewers vs. Phillies: Over 7 total runs (-120)

Notre Dame (-27.5) vs. Purdue (-118)

Bills (-7) vs. Chargers (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +541 (risk $100 to profit $541, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Brewers vs. Phillies: Over 7 total runs (-120)

The Phillies have gone Over this total in each of their last three games and the Brewers have in three of their last five contests. The Brewers have the No. 2 scoring offense in baseball at 5.14. Only five of the Brewers' last 24 games went Under seven total runs. Seven of the last nine Phillies games totaled at least seven runs. The model projects the Over to hit in 61.4% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Notre Dame (-27.5) vs. Purdue (-118)

"I love this matchup for the Irish," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Purdue's rush defense is abysmal. The Boilermakers gave up 369 rushing yards to UCLA and 186 to Wake Forest. Notre Dame has used some different backs after losing two first-round draft picks. I was waiting for them to settle on Nolan James Jr. Last week, James ran for 121 yards on 26 carries vs. Michigan State. I expect him to have a huge game Saturday. Notre Dame hung 56 and 66 on Purdue the last two years. I think it's more of the same against a Boilermakers' defense that allowed 90 points the last two weeks. I grabbed -27.5 early. Look for ND's offense to get rolling here. This feels like a 52-13 kind of Irish domination." Bet Notre Dame at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Bills (-7) vs. Chargers

"The Chargers are an absolute mess right now, and staring at a brutal schedule that could leave them 0-9 in the blink of an eye," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "With two straight no-shows at home against what are expected to be two of the weaker teams in the league, I have no confidence in keeping this one close on the road against what has looked like one of the best teams in the league. The scoring probably starts at 30 for Buffalo, and the Chargers haven't shown they can score 20, so I expect this line to rise in the market as people continue to sour on Jim Harbaugh's squad." Bet the Bills at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB, NFL and college football picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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