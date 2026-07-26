Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Phillies vs. Yankees, MLB betting on Sunday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. SportsLine's MLB experts and the SportsLine Projection Model have produced picks for Mets vs. Dodgers, Giants vs. Angels and Phillies vs. Yankees that we've combined for our Sunday MLB best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Dodgers vs. Mets: New York +1.5 (-113)

Giants vs. Angels: San Francisco to win outright (-113)

Phillies vs. Yankees: Philadelphia to win outright (-184)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +448 (risk $100 to profit $448, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Dodgers vs. Mets: New York +1.5 (-113)

"Feels like a major intangibles spot against the Dodgers as they have been on the road -- on the East Coast -- since the All-Star break ended. Guys ready to get home. And it's their weak link of the rotation in Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 5.13). The bullpen is quite taxed," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "New York's Freddy Peralta has been a massive disappointment, but one dominant start against a good team like L.A, and all of a sudden his free-agent value goes up a bit. Quite possibly his last start with NYM before being traded. And he will be traded." Back the Mets to cover at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Giants vs. Angels: San Francisco to win outright (-113)



Both teams are near the bottom of their respective divisions, with the Angels in last in the AL West and the Giants in fourth in the NL West. With the playoffs unlikely, we'll look to the pitching matchup. On paper, you might be inclined to trust Jose Soriano of the Angels more than Giants rookie Carson Whisenhunt. However, Soriano has a 5.23 ERA in his last six starts and Whisenhunt has had two strong outings since getting called up in June. The model predicts that the Giants win in 59% of simulations. Back the Giants at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Phillies vs. Yankees: Philadelphia to win outright (-184)

"I don't lay minus-180s often but when I do, it's because Cristopher Sanchez is pitching at home for the Phillies. He's 8-1 with a 1.15 ERA at Citizens Bank Park and looks to guide his team to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Yankees," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Look for Philadelphia to snap its four game losing streak and likely win by multiple runs with the NL Cy Young candidate on the bump." Back the Phillies at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.