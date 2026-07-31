Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Pirates-Reds, Astros-Rangers, MLB on Friday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. We've used SportsLine's MLB experts to provide MLB predictions for Pirates vs. Reds, Astros vs. Rangers and Dodgers vs. Red Sox on Friday. We've used those MLB picks to craft our Friday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model also simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Reds vs. Pirates: Reds +1.5 (-154)

Astros vs. Rangers: Astros to win (-138)

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Dodgers +1.5 (-234)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +317 (risk $100 to profit $317, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Reds vs. Pirates: Reds +1.5 (-154)

"I don't have a super-strong opinion on this -- half unit -- but Paul Skenes vs. Hunter Greene. That has my attention, so I will probably watch some of this," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Shoot, 12 months ago this was the NL Central if not entire NL pitching matchup to watch going forward. Now they are both eating Jacob Misiorowski's dust. So much can change in a year. Greene has an excuse, he's back from injury. This is why I don't believe you can count on pitchers. Hope but not count on. Theo Epstein nailed it with the 2016 Cubs. Get the bats, figure out the rest later. Arms fail as the Cubs are well aware of in 2026-- the law firm of Horton, Steele & Brown sadly." Back the Reds at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Astros vs. Rangers: Astros to win (-138)



"Houston is batting .289 with an expected slugging percentage (xSLG) of .502 and an expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) of .361 in 230 plate appearances against Nathan Eovaldi—the third-highest xwOBA of any starting pitcher scheduled to take the mound on Friday," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "The Rangers' bullpen enters this game severely taxed, having thrown 225 pitches over the past five days. Friday's matchup will be the Rangers' 8th straight game without a day off. Hunter Brown has electric stuff, holding opponents to a .192 batting average in 47 innings. And his advanced metrics look strong. He has limited the Rangers' hitters to a .216 batting average and a .377 expected slugging percentage over 111 plate appearances. He just needs to limit walks." Back the Astros at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Dodgers +1.5 (-234)

"Why not take the Dodgers at a short moneyline price? Because it's so rare to even get them +1.5 at home that I'm jumping like Beefaroni is buy one, get two free," Severance said. "I actually went to play L.A. moneyline, I won't lie, and saw this +1.5 straggler among our books. Yes, I'm that OCD to pay the 70 cents for insurance. I do reserve the right to call this off if Shohei Ohtani is not in the lineup, but by all accounts he will be." Back the Dodgers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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