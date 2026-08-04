Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting Red Sox-White Sox, Mets-Guardians, MLB Tuesday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. The MLB schedule includes 15 games on Tuesday and we're combining picks from SportsLine's top experts to create our Wednesday MLB best bets for DraftKings. Highlighted matchups include Guardians vs. Mets, Red Sox vs. White Sox and Brewers vs. Pirates. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Guardians vs. Mets: Cleveland to win (-156)

Red Sox vs. White Sox: Boston to win (-136)

Brewers vs. Pirates: Logan Henderson Over 6.5 strikeouts (+106)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +486 (risk $100 to profit $486, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Guardians vs. Mets: Cleveland to win (-156)

"Thought Cleveland quietly got much better at the deadline in improving a weak offense with Jo Adell and Nate Lowe. Nothing fancy, but two pretty good hitters who both should be available Tuesday," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Starting pitcher Joey Cantillo is a solid 4-2 with a 3.81 ERA and .231 OBA at home this year. The Mets as expected sold big at the deadline, and their bullpen is especially weaker. Outfielder Tyrone Taylor, who had really been hitting well since the start of July, also was shipped out. Doubt the team has much of a pulse the rest of the way under an interim skipper." Bet on the MLB at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Red Sox vs. White Sox: Boston to win (-136)



"The Red Sox are on an incredible run, winners of 23 of their last 26 games since July 3rd, including a three game sweep of the White Sox in Chicago. Though Chicago has won 4 of its last 5 games, they send Davis Martin to the hill on Tuesday and that hasn't been a good thing lately on the road," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "The White Sox have lost Martin's last five road starts and his ERA is nearly two runs higher away from Rate Field. Meanwhile, Boston is 4-0 in Patrick Sandoval's starts in 2026. Both teams are in the playoffs as of now but look for the Red Sox to take Game 1 of this important series on Tuesday night." Back the Red Sox at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Brewers vs. Pirates: Logan Henderson Over 6.5 strikeouts (+106)

"I love this plus odds look at Logan Henderson's strikeouts today. The Brewers righty has cleared this line in 5/9 starts despite a disproportionate schedule - only 2/9 teams he's faced were in the bottom half of the league of K% at the time," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Today, he'll see the Pirates who have the fifth highest strikeout rate against righties this season. And over the last two weeks: 25.8% K% while only managing a .667 OPS. The Pirates have also struggled against power pitchers all season, accruing a 30% K%. Look for Henderson's changeup to give the Pirates fits today." Back Henderson at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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