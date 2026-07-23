Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Tigers vs. Royals, MLB betting on Thursday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. The Detroit Tigers will host the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. ET, and SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder is backing Tigers probable starter Troy Melton to go Over 5.5 total strikeouts as part of his Thursday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Melton is coming off a nine-strikeout game against the Angels on Friday.

SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing the Tampa Bay Rays to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays, while the SportsLine Projection Model has found value on the Arizona Diamondbacks to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals as part of Thursday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rays (-110) to defeat Blue Jays

Diamondbacks (+105) to defeat Cardinals

Troy Melton, Tigers, Over 5.5 total strikeouts (+112)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +729 (risk $100 to win $729, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Rays (-110) to defeat Blue Jays

"Shane Bieber might finally be looking like himself from the past after he pitched a 1-0 game against the White Sox in his last outing," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "That's two straight wins by the Blue Jays started by him allowing only two combined runs in those games. But the Blue Jays have lost their last four and seven of their last eight to make them look done for the playoffs this year. Their body language is terrible from all the players, and they're 10 games under .500 now, with the team talking about being sellers at the trade deadline. They're on the brink of getting swept four games by the Rays. Rays to win." Back the Rays at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Diamondbacks (+105) to defeat Cardinals



The Diamondbacks are 4-2 out of the All-Star break, including taking two of three games against the Cardinals right out of the gate. This is just a one-game affair to make up for a rainout from the first half of the season, and Arizona is 4-2 against the Cardinals this season. The Diamondbacks are starting Brandon Pfaadt, who is 4-1 with a 3.82 ERA in seven starts this season, significantly better and clearly more comfortable than his work out of the bullpen this year. He allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 5-3 win against the Cardinals on Saturday. The Diamondbacks and Cardinals have near-identical records, and with the model projecting each team to win in 50% of simulations, it likes the value in taking Arizona as the plus-money underdog. Back the Diamondbacks at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Troy Melton, Tigers, Over 5.5 total strikeouts (+112)

"Melton has struck out 6, 7, 9 and 9 batters in his last four games, respectively," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "He's been dominant all year with a 1.80 ERA in nine starts, and the Royals haven't seen him. Plus, the Royals are without Bobby Witt Jr." Back Melton at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.