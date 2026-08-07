Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting Yankees-Braves, Cardinals-Rockies, MLB on Friday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. There are 15 MLB games on Friday night, featuring matchups like Phillies vs. Blue Jays, Braves vs. Yankees and Cardinals vs. Rockies. SportsLine's team of experts has revealed MLB best bets for all three of those games. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Luiz Arraez to record an RBI (+169)

Yankees vs. Braves: New York to win (-147)

Cardinals vs. Rockies: St. Louis to win (-162)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +631 (risk $100 to profit $631, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Luiz Arraez to record an RBI (+169)

"Arraez is hitting cleanup for the Phillies and continues to find himself with plenty of chances to drive in runs behind Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Arraez went 5 for 13 in the three game series vs. Washington, driving in at least one run in each game. On Friday, he faces Blue Jays starter Jose Soriano, who has allowed four hits in nine at bats to the Phillies new second baseman. Expect more RBI chances for the .326 hitter this season." Bet on Phillies-Blue Jays at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Yankees vs. Braves: New York to win (-147)



"The pinstripes have scored over two runs just once all week, and it was in a 13-7 blowout loss to the Cardinals. But things are even rougher for Tyler Mahle on the road," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The Braves starter is 0-6 with an 8.04 ERA in nine road games, and has been far worse under the lights (5.95 ERA in 11 games) as well. The Braves are on a roll, though their last nine games on the road have produced just four wins. Max Fried can limit his former team; in his three starts since his return from the IL, he's given up four runs on eight hits with 18 strikeouts." Bet on the MLB at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Cardinals vs. Rockies: St. Louis to win (-162)

"I'm not that high on the Cardinals, but they are still in the WC hunt and presumably HR Derby champion Jordan Walker will play Friday after missing two games with a minor injury and then Thursday off. Colorado is an atrocious 18-38 away and pitcher Ryan Feltner is 0-3 away from Denver with a 6.00 ERA. Bro didn't get the message you are supposed to be awful at Coors Field (where he has been much better) and not away. The Cards' Kyle Leahy, who is from Colorado, has a 2.95 home ERA. He pitched well in 7.0 innings last year vs. the Rockies." Back the Cardinals at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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