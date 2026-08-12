Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 bonus bets by targeting Yankees-Mariners, Red Sox-Blue Jays on Wednesday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more, and Wednesday features another jam-packed baseball slate to take advantage of this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. The Wednesday MLB schedule includes Yankees vs. Mariners and Red Sox vs. Blue Jays. The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine's team of experts have found top plays from these MLB games today. The model is backing Under 8.5 total runs in Mariners vs. Yankees, while also projecting value in the Blue Jays to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line as part of Wednesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. The Blue Jays are set to start José Soriano (9-6, 3.24 ERA), while the Red Sox will counter with Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.32 ERA).

SportsLine expert Matt Snyder has also locked in MLB picks on Yankees vs. Mariners as part of Wednesday's MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mariners vs. Yankees: Under 8.5 total runs (-102)

Yankees (-124) to defeat Mariners

Blue Jays (+1.5) vs. Red Sox (-168)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +423 (risk $100 to profit $423, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Mariners vs. Yankees: Under 8.5 total runs (-102)

The Mariners are starting Bryce Miller, who has a 3.08 ERA this season, while the Yankees are throwing Will Warren, who has been dominant in the majority of his recent starts. Outside of allowing six runs to the Phillies on July 26, Warren has a 2.11 ERA over his last three starts. The Mariners and Yankees are coming off a 4-1 New York win on Tuesday, going Under the total. The Yankees have gone Under this total in five of their last six games and the Mariners have gone Under it in four straight contests. The model projects another low-scoring affair, with the Under hitting in 58.7% of simulations. Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Yankees (-124) to defeat Mariners



"At this point, we might as well keep fading the Mariners," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "They are now 23-35 on the road this season and are 5-14 since July 20. This team is broken. The Yankees have offensive issues, but still managed to grab four in an inning late against this sorry Mariners squad on Tuesday." Bet on the Yankees at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Blue Jays (+1.5) vs. Red Sox (-168)

Both teams are starting strong pitchers on Wednesday, with the Red Sox throwing Ranger Suarez (3.32 ERA) and the Blue Jays starting Jose Soriano (3.24 ERA). Soriano is making his second start for Toronto after being traded from the Angels, and he's allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last three starts. The Blue Jays have won each of the first two games of this series, as the Red Sox have lost four straight. The model projects the Blue Jays to at least keep this one close, backing Toronto to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line in 66% of simulations. Bet on the Blue Jays at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

