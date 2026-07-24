Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Yankees vs. Phillies, MLB betting on Friday

The Friday MLB slate features plenty of games to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. The Philadelphia Phillies will host the New York Yankees on Friday at 6:45 p.m., with Cam Schlittler, who is among the Cy Young favorites, starting for the Yankees. The SportsLine Projection Model expects Schlittler to showcase one of his biggest strengths, going deep into games, backing Schlittler Over 17.5 total outs as part of Friday MLB best bets at DraftKings.

The SportsLine team of experts has also locked in some of their top MLB picks from the Friday slate, including the Rays vs. Guardians and Angels vs. Giants. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cam Schlittler, Yankees, Over 17.5 total outs (-145)

Shane McClanahan, Rays, Under 16.5 total outs (-127)

Logan Webb, Giants, Over 18.5 total outs (-130)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +464 (risk $100 to win $464, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cam Schlittler, Yankees, Over 17.5 total outs (-145)

This Over hits as long as Schlittler completes six innings, and the 25-year-old has done that in two of his last three starts and four of his last seven starts. He has the third-best ERA (2.20) and WHIP (0.96), so the Yankees certainly aren't trying to rush him off the mound. He's thrown at least 98 pitches in three straight starts and more than 90 pitches in seven of his last eight games. Schlittler can go deep into games, and the model projects him to start the seventh inning on Friday against the Phillies. Back Schlittler at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Shane McClanahan, Rays, Under 16.5 total outs (-127)



"Cleveland's offense has been the league's worst against southpaws since the start of June and pretty bad all year, but they did walk seven times Thursday despite just three hits," SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca said. "They see a ton of pitches and even if they don't make the opposing pitcher pay for mistakes many times, the Guardians do at least make them work and get the benefit of Jose Ramirez being healthy again. Shane McClanahan completed 6+ innings in three starts prior to the All-Star break, but just five innings last time, while allowing five earned runs, three walks and a hit batter. He returns here on normal rest for the first time after the break, so take Under 15.5 outs." Back McClanahan's Under at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Logan Webb, Giants, Over 18.5 total outs (-130)

"In his last seven home starts for the Giants (excluding Opening Day against the Yankees), Logan Webb has thrown at least seven innings in six of them," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "And it's not as if he even needs to pitch well for manager Tony Vitello to leave him in the game. Against Toronto on July 8th, Webb gave up five runs in the first inning and still managed to throw an additional six frames. Current Angels hitters are batting a collective 8-for-33 against Webb (.242 average), so I believe San Francisco's ace will once again find a way to pitch deep into the game against them on Friday night." Back Webb at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Friday?

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