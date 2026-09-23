The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. This weekend, Arch Manning and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns play their first road game of the season, and it won't be an easy one at No. 14 Tennessee. Although the game doesn't kick off until Saturday, the Tennessee vs. Texas odds are out and one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in college football picks ahead of any potential line movement. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale has also started on his weekend NFL expert picks, backing the Jaguars to cover as 3-point favorites against the Patriots in his NFL best bets at DraftKings. For Wednesday, the SportsLine Projection Model has found value from the MLB slate, backing Over 6.5 total runs in Yankees vs. Rays as part of its Wednesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the final week of the regular season on a 30-24 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning nearly $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings

Rays vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs (-109)

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee: Under 55.5 total points (-108) on Saturday

Jaguars (-3) vs. Patriots (-108) on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to profit $541, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Rays vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs (-109)

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole takes the mound against Tampa Bay's Ian Seymour. Cole has a 5.66 ERA in four September starts and Seymour has a 5.79 ERA in three starts this month. Each of Cole's four starts this month went Over this total. Both offenses rank in the top 10 in scoring — New York ninth at 4.6 runs per game and Tampa Bay 10th at 4.56 runs per game. The model projects the Over to hit in 72.3% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee: Under 55.5 total points (-108) on Saturday

"I realize the Longhorns beat Ohio State two weeks ago, but they do not have an elite offense," SportsLine expert Gene Menez said. "Over the last eight quarters, seven have been ugly. Arch Manning completed just 17 of 33 passes for 164 yards and often looked lost against UTSA last week. And now Texas must go into Knoxville for its first road test of the season. On defense, coordinator Will Muschamp has the Longhorns limiting opponents to 12.0 points per game. Texas will make life difficult for freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon. I expect Tennessee to run the ball as much as possible. This will be a low-scoring game." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Jaguars (-3) vs. Patriots (-108) on Sunday

"I played Denver last week, and while the bet cashed, I actually thought Jacksonville was the better team," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Jags didn't put the game away when they had the chance, which let the Broncos seize momentum in the fourth quarter and steal the win. I like Jacksonville to bounce back at home this week. The Patriots beat an average Steelers team, although I still wasn't overly impressed with the performance. Even though the Jags lost in Denver, I view them as a legit Super Bowl contender. I'll lay under a field goal early with Jacksonville at home." Bet the Jaguars at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB, NFL and college football picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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