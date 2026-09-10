The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Stars like Christian McCaffrey, Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams will be in action for Rams vs. 49ers in Australia on Thursday at 8:35 p.m. ET, and the SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have locked in top picks from this historic international matchup. The model is backing the Rams to cover as 3.5-point favorites as part of his 49ers vs. Rams best bets at DraftKings. The over/under for total points scored in Rams vs. 49ers has dropped to 47.5. SportsLine expert R.J. White is backing Brock Purdy Over 33.5 pass attempts. Eric Cohen has locked in a player prop betting pick on Christian McCaffrey as part of Thursday NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday Rams vs. 49ers best bets at DraftKings

Rams -3.5 (-112)

Brock Purdy, 49ers, Over 33.5 pass attempts (-125)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Under 60.5 rushing yards (-114)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday same-game parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +266 (risk $100 to profit $475, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Rams -3.5 (-112)

The Rams have +500 odds at DraftKings to win the Super Bowl, and no other team is listed lower than +1000. Those odds indicate the talent gap between Los Angeles and the rest of the league. The Rams are built to win now, trading for Myles Garrett to add to what was already one of the NFL's top defenses. Matthew Stafford is coming off winning his first NFL MVP after leading the league in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46), and he returns his top playmakers, such as Puka Nacua and Davante Adams out wide and Kyren Williams in the backfield. The model projects the Rams to cover in 57% of simulations. Bet the Rams at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Brock Purdy, 49ers, Over 33.5 pass attempts (-125)

"The NFL heads to Australia for the first time, making it difficult to know what to expect from this game," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Last year, Mac Jones averaged 41 pass attempts in regulation in his two starts against the Rams, and their offense should mean Purdy has to air it out here. The Rams' defensive upgrades also make it likely that the 49ers will play this game in catch-up mode, which should lead to more pass attempts from Purdy, provided the offense doesn't get shut down immediately on most drives. The spread and total suggest that it won't happen, so I'll back Purdy to get over this number." Bet this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Under 60.5 rushing yards (-114)



"I was a big Christian McCaffrey supporter heading into 2025 and believed he would stay healthy and excel," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "I'm on the other side of the fence this season. After 450 touches last year, I expect the 30 year old RB to wear down and potentially see reduced workloads early in the season. Last year against the Rams, CMC combined for only 87 yards rushing and did a lot more damage in the passing game. With Los Angeles' defensive line MUCH stronger this year, the 49ers would be smart to throw their running back the ball instead of run him into the line. Either way, I think LA holds McCaffrey to under 50 rushing yards in Australia." Bet this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Rams vs. 49ers?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.