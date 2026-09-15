The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Football fans have plenty of options ahead to utilize this sportsbook promo, and you don't need to wait until the weekend to lock in your bets. Lane Kiffin plays his former team in LSU vs. Ole Miss on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the SportsLine Projection Model has found strong value in this matchup for college football best bets at DraftKings. For Tuesday, SportsLine expert Matt Snyder is backing the Phillies to cover as 1.5-run favorites against the Nationals for Tuesday's MLB best bets at DraftKings. The Over/Under for total runs scored in Phillies vs. Nationals is 8. The SportsLine team of experts has already started locking in Week 2 NFL picks, including R.J. White locking in NFL predictions on Steelers vs. Patriots before potential line movement as part of Tuesday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 26 of the MLB season on a 28-23 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning nearly $800 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings

Phillies (-1.5) vs. Nationals (-123)

LSU vs. Ole Miss: Under 58.5 total points (-102) on Saturday

Steelers vs. Patriots: Under 42.5 total points (-115) on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +571 (risk $100 to profit $571, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Phillies (-1.5) vs. Nationals (-123)

"The Phillies are fighting to keep a playoff spot but also to grab home-field advantage for the Wild Card Series while still holding out hope for the NL East title," SportsLine expert Matt Snyder said. "The Nationals have packed things in, having gone 15-28 since July 28. Cristopher Sanchez vs. Jackson Kent means a lopsided pitching matchup, too." Bet on the Phillies at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

LSU vs. Ole Miss: Under 58.5 total points (-102) on Saturday

Both LSU and Ole Miss have red-hot offenses to open the 2026 college football season, but this will certainly be each team's toughest defensive test yet with the level of talent on the other side. Ole Miss defeated LSU, 24-19, last season to go Under this total, and five of the last six LSU vs. Ole Miss games played in Mississippi went Under this total. The Under went 9-4 in LSU games last year. Lane Kiffin leads LSU on the road against his former program, and the fans will be loud Saturday night. The model projects the Under to hit in 59.5% of simulations. Bet on the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Steelers vs. Patriots: Under 42.5 total points (-115) on Sunday

"The Patriots have had plenty of time to stew over their loss in the opener, and I expect the defense will come to play against this suspect Steelers offense," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Pittsburgh played an even game against a Falcons team riddled with injuries and won thanks to one great play by T.J. Watt. Their defense should have success against this still-questionable Patriots offensive line, and without A.J. Brown, the passing attack looked poor in general last week. I don't think this one gets close to 40." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Tuesday MLB, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.