Lions vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football is a top opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup also serves as the regular-season debut of the Bills' new stadium, and SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein expects Buffalo to open its new home in impressive fashion, backing the Bills to cover as 5.5-point favorites in his Thursday NFL best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model expects plenty of offense from two of the league's best on that side of the ball, backing Over 54.5 total points, and expert Prop Bet Guy Doug has locked in a player prop betting pick as part of Bills vs. Lions best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bills vs. Lions best bets at DraftKings

Bills (-5.5)

Over 54.5 total points

DJ Moore, Bills, Over 63.5 receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Lions vs. Bills same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +470 (risk $100 to profit $470, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bills (-5.5)

"The Lions' defense, which remains without safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, was on the field for a whopping 86 plays in Sunday's 31-30 overtime win over New Orleans," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Now that tired unit must try to stop Josh Allen and co. in the Bills' home opener. These are the same Bills who shredded what many believe to be the NFL's top defense in a 36-31 win over Houston. According to Clevanalytics, road teams off an overtime game playing on Thursday Night Football are 3-16 ATS, failing to cover by 7.7 points per game." Bet the Bills at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Over 54.5 total points

The Bills and Lions have both finished in the top six in scoring in each of the last four seasons. They both averaged 28.3 points per game last season, with only two teams averaging more. In 2024, the Lions had the No. 1 scoring offense at 33.1 ppg with Buffalo second at 30.6. Both teams feature the same quarterbacks and many top skill position players from those squads, most notably Buffalo's Josh Allen and Detroit's Jared Goff leading the offenses. Last week, Detroit's game totaled 61 points and Buffalo's contest reached 67 points. The model projects the Over to hit in 56% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

DJ Moore, Bills, Over 63.5 receiving yards

"I'm buying DJ Moore's big debut as a Bill," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He put up 100 yards in what was a brutal matchup on paper against the Texans defense. He'll now face the Lions, who allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to first reads last season (170 yards per game) and the third-most yards to outside receivers (121 per game). In Week 1, they were torched by Chris Olave for 182 yards (29% first-read rate). Moore had a 33% first-read rate and aligned out wide for 71% of his snaps against Houston." Bet this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Lions vs. Bills picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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