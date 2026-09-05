The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. With teams like Alabama, Ohio State and Texas in action, there are plenty of online sports betting for Week 1 of the college football season. The Lane Kiffin era begins with LSU vs. Clemson (+10) at 7:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in his college football picks for Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model has found strong value in UCLA vs. Cal (+2.5) at 10:30 p.m. ET as part of his Saturday college football best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Clemson vs. LSU: Under 49.5 total points

Cal (+114) to defeat UCLA

Combining the two picks into a Saturday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +308 (risk $100 to profit $308, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Clemson vs. LSU: Under 49.5 total points

"Overall, this is a really tough spot for Clemson considering the atmosphere," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Night games in Baton Rouge are always tough for LSU opponents, not to mention it's Lane Kiffin's debut, and Clemson is breaking in a new quarterback. Expect Blake Baker's defense to dominate Dabo Swinney's offense. On the other side, I'm not expecting LSU to be a well-oiled machine offensively just yet. In another low-scoring affair between these two teams, I like LSU to win at home. LSU 23, Clemson 10." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Cal (+114) to defeat UCLA



California went 7-6 last season, compared to UCLA at 3-9, and Cal returns its big-armed quarterback in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who threw for 3,454 yards last season. He closed last year with more than 320 passing yards in three of his final four games, including 337 yards against Hawaii in the final game and in victories over Louisville and SMU, who were both ranked at the time. Cal has won at least six games in three straight seasons, while UCLA has eight total wins over the last two years. Cal defeated UCLA, 33-7, in 2023 in their last meeting, and with home-field advantage, the model projects the Golden Bears to win in 57% of simulations, showcasing value at plus-money odds. Bet Cal at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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