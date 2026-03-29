A busy Sunday in sports is a great reason to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. There are nine games in the NBA, 12 games in MLB and several other online sports betting options that you can use to boost your bankroll. The SportsLine Projection Model is targeting picks from Hornets vs. Celtics, Nuggets vs. Warriors and Mariners vs. Guardians among its Sunday best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Hornets vs. Celtics: Over 213.5 points

Warriors (+12.5) vs. Nuggets

Guardians vs. Mariners: Over 7.5 runs

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +575 (risk $100 to win $575, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Hornets vs. Celtics: Over 213.5 points (-115)

Charlotte might not be a title contender, but the franchise has awakened this season. The Hornets have already more than doubled their win total (39) from a season ago (19). Meanwhile, the Celtics are also playing well and look like a title contender again with Jayson Tatum back in the fold and seeing his minutes ramped up. These are two of the most efficient offenses in the NBA, with Boston ranking second in offensive rating (120.2) and Charlotte ranking fourth (119.2). The model predicts 226 points on average and that the Over hits in 64% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Warriors +12.5 vs. Nuggets (-115)

Both teams are trending in the right direction with the postseason around the corner and Denver has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two franchises. However, Golden State is 7-3 against the spread during that span and has won and covered in two of three meetings this season. Even with Stephen Curry (knee) out, the model predicts that the Warriors cover the spread in 67% of simulations. Back the Warriors at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Mariners vs. Guardians: Over 7.5 runs (-112)

This is the final matchup of a four-game series between a pair of division winners from a season ago and the two teams have combined for at least 10 runs in two of their first three games. Today's probable pitchers are Emerson Hancock and Slade Cecconi, and both sports a career ERA of 4.81 or higher. Last season, Hancock posted 4.90 ERA over 90 innings Cecconi posted a 4.30 ERA over 132 innings. With both offenses looking productive early in the season, the model predicts 8.7 runs on average and that the Over hits in 60% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Want more NBA, MLB picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.