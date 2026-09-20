The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Sunday Week 2 NFL schedule continues with Sunday Night Football between the Chiefs and Colts, the perfect opportunity to claim one of the best sportsbook promos. SportsLine expert R.J. White has plenty of confidence in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football, backing the Chiefs to cover as 6.5-point favorites as part of Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Also, SportsLine expert Mike McClure has locked in a pick on Cowboys vs. Commanders for Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings. Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. It is on a 53-39 run on top-rated NFL picks on betting sites since the 2024 season. Anybody following its picks on NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings

Chiefs -6.5 vs. Colts

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +580 (risk $100 to profit $580, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Chiefs -6.5 vs. Colts

"The Chiefs looked better than anticipated in the Week 1 win over the Broncos, with UDFA left tackle Kahlil Benson holding his own, though it took time for Patrick Mahomes to get in rhythm," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "He certainly looks healthier than Daniel Jones, who led a mediocre passing attack in a blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 1. The Colts' defense looked even worse, surrendering more than 200 rushing yards while allowing 7.9 yards per play. That doesn't bode well with a Chiefs attack built around the run game, and I don't have confidence in Jones to rally for a cover if down." Bet NFL games at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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