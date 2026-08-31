Monday features a 12-game MLB slate, including Cubs vs. Brewers, Yankees vs. Angels and Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, as options to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ bet, paid within 21 days. This week features a full Week 1 college football schedule, and the SportsLine Projection Model and the SportsLine team of experts have already locked in their top college football picks, including Texas' season opener on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET for their college football best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

For Monday, the model sees value in backing Cubs to defeat the Brewers. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing the Baltimore Orioles to defeat the Colorado Rockies for Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 24 of the MLB season on a sizzling 52-35 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cubs (-114) to defeat Brewers

Orioles (-143) to defeat Rockies

Texas State vs. Texas: Under 59.5 total points (-108) (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +514 (risk $100 to profit $514, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cubs (-114) to defeat Brewers



The Cubs have lost four of their last five games, but they are starting Clay Holmes, who has a 1.96 ERA in four starts since being traded from the Mets at the trade deadline. Holmes has a 2.26 ERA in 13 starts this season and looks fully healthy and strong after missing nearly three months with a broken leg. The Brewers have the best record in baseball at 85-52, but the Cubs are 77-60 themselves, including 39-29 at Wright Field, where Monday's game takes place. The model projects Chicago to win in 54% of simulations. Bet the Cubs at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Orioles (-143) to defeat Rockies

"Don't look now, but the Orioles are only one game out of the American League's final playoff spot despite being one game under .500," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Baltimore is 7-2 in its last nine games, including a weekend sweep of the Athletics in Sacramento. Now they face the National League's worst team in Colorado and starter Tanner Gordon. In 43⅓ innings at Coors Field, the right-hander has posted a 7.89 ERA and has surrendered 14 of his 17 home runs allowed. Kyle Bradish hasn't pitched overly well for Baltimore of late, but I trust him more than Gordon. I'll lay the juice with the Orioles on Monday night." Bet the Orioles at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Texas State vs. Texas: Under 59.5 total points (-108) on Saturday

"The Longhorns host the Bobcats one week before one of the biggest games of the season: No. 1 Ohio State at No. 5 Texas on Sept. 12," SportsLine expert Gene Menez said. "With that enormous matchup looming, the Longhorns, who already are dealing with all-America left tackle Trevor Goosby's bone bruise in his left knee, will emphasize two things against Texas State once the outcome of the game is no longer in doubt: 1) getting out of it healthy and 2) getting it over. Texas also has loads of depth on defense, especially on the line and off the edge, so the Bobcats aren't likely to get any cheap garbage-time scores." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB and college football picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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