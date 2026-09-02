Jacob Misiorowski, the hard-throwing 24-year-old phenom nicknamed "The Miz", takes the mound on Wednesday for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, creating a compelling matchup to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ bet, paid within 21 days. Despite Misiorowski's overpowering fastball and him being the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award, the SportsLine Projection Model is fading him and his Brewers on Wednesday, backing the Cubs to win as part of Wednesday MLB best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1 of the college football season starts tomorrow, but the SportsLine team of experts has already started locking in their college football best bets, including SportsLine expert Gene Menez making a play on Texas vs. Texas State on Saturday. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has also locked in MLB picks for Wednesday on Giants vs. Pirates. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cubs (+134) to defeat Brewers

Rafael Devers, Giants, Over 1.5 total bases (+138)

Texas State vs. Texas: Under 59.5 total points (-112) (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +954 (risk $100 to profit $954, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cubs (+137) to defeat Brewers



There is no denying Jacob Misiorowski's dominance this season. The 24-year-old fireballer leads baseball in categories such as strikeouts (222), ERA (1.73) and WHIP (0.75). He's the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Cy Young. However, this will be his third time facing the Cubs, so the hitters have some real-world experience seeing his stuff in the batter's box. Plus, the Cubs are just two days removed from scoring 17 runs on Monday and have the No. 1 scoring offense in baseball at 5.38 runs per game. The model projects the Cubs to win in 53% of simulations, showcasing solid value in backing them at these odds. Bet the Cubs at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Rafael Devers, Giants, Over 1.5 total bases (+138)

"Even though the Giants are not very good, Rafael Devers has been on an absolute tear of late," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "He has homered in two straight games and has reached 2+ total bases in eight of his last nine games. During that time, he has seen his batting average go from .241 to .252 and his OPS from .788 to .826. On Wednesday, Devers faces Jared Jones, who had a 7.40 ERA for the Pirates in August. Let the good times continue with Devers." Bet on Devers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Texas State vs. Texas: Under 59.5 total points (-112) on Saturday

"The Longhorns host the Bobcats one week before one of the biggest games of the season: No. 1 Ohio State at No. 5 Texas on Sept. 12," SportsLine expert Gene Menez said. "With that enormous matchup looming, the Longhorns, who already are dealing with all-America left tackle Trevor Goosby's bone bruise in his left knee, will emphasize two things against Texas State once the outcome of the game is no longer in doubt: 1) getting out of it healthy and 2) getting it over. Texas also has loads of depth on defense, especially on the line and off the edge, so the Bobcats aren't likely to get any cheap garbage-time scores." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB and college football picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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