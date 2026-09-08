The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. Tuesday features a full MLB slate, and also moves us one sleep away from the first NFL game of the season with Patriots vs. Seahawks on Wednesday. The SportsLine team of experts has already started locking in their top Seahawks vs. Patriots picks as part of their DraftKings NFL best bets. Big-time college football matchups are ahead this weekend as well, and SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman has locked in a pick on Ohio State vs. Texas, backing the Longhorns. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 25 of the MLB season on a 26-20 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $700 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cubs (+177) to defeat Brewers

Patriots vs. Seahawks: Under 44.5 total points (-112) on Wednesday

Texas (-1.5) vs. Ohio State (-112) on Saturday

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting at DraftKings would result in a payout of +892 (risk $100 to profit $892, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Cubs (+177) to defeat Brewers

The Cubs found success when they last faced Jacob Misiorowski on Wednesday, scoring five runs in four innings, so the hitters should feel additional comfort in the batter's box Tuesday. The Cubs have the No. 1 scoring offense in baseball at 5.32 runs per game and are one of just five teams in the NL already at 81 wins — the benchmark for a non-losing season. The Cubs are starting David Peterson, who has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. The model projects the Cubs to win in 42% of simulations compared to their implied odds of 36.1%. Bet the Cubs at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Patriots vs. Seahawks: Under 44.5 total points (-112) on Wednesday

"A Super Bowl rematch kicks off the season, and I see the Under as the best angle in the game," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Pats offense had no answer for Seattle's defense in February, punting on eight straight drives to open the game and turning the ball over on three of their next four drives. Will the O-line be that much better? The Seahawks lost talented OC Klint Kubiak and have questions about the rushing attack, so they might not be able to run up the score in the same way this time around. This one might struggle to get to 40 points." Bet the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Texas (-1.5) vs. Ohio State (-112) on Saturday



"Julian Sayin put up strong passing numbers from a clean pocket against Ball State, but he was sacked twice on just four pressured dropbacks," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Arch Manning completed all three of his pressured throws for 57 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.43 seconds per throw and avoiding risky mistakes. Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp kept his creative defensive looks under wraps in Week 1, and those could make a big difference here. Texas is also motivated by last year's 14-7 loss, a game in which the Longhorns outgained the Buckeyes 336-203. With Ohio State breaking in new starters in the secondary and having to play in Austin's tough mid-to-upper 90s heat, Texas' strength up front should wear down the Buckeyes as the game goes on." Bet Texas at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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