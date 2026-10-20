The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The 2026-27 NBA season opens tonight, including the defending champion New York Knicks raising their banner before taking on LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers. The SportsLine model is picking the Knicks to cover as 4.5-point favorites as part of its Tuesday NBA best bets at DraftKings. James' over/under for total points scored in his 76ers debut is 15.5 at DraftKings. Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, has locked in his favorite Thunder vs. Spurs NBA player props. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings

Knicks (-4.5) vs. 76ers

Jalen Williams, Thunder Over 18.5 total points

Lions (-3) vs. Packers on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +608 (risk $100 to profit $608, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-4.5) vs. 76ers

The Knicks have been partying like it's 1973 (their last NBA title before last season) all summer, and on Tuesday, they will receive their championship rings in what will be a wild pregame ceremony and environment at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks return nearly all their key players from that championship run, and they sound like a team eager to prove worthy of another title opportunity. LeBron James makes his 76ers debut, and some chemistry issues while learning to play with one another should be expected. Meanwhile, chemistry should be no issue in New York, and the model expects a strong showing in front of the home fans on championship celebration night. The model projects the Knicks to win in 57% of simulations. Back the Knicks at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Jalen Williams, Thunder Over 18.5 total points

"Jalen Williams had an injury-marred, disappointing 2025-26 season where he was clearly operating at less than 100% after finishing All-NBA Third Team the season prior," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "Williams looked like that version of himself in the preseason, and I expect him to return to form. He should be locked into a high usage role in a game that projects to be competitive and a potential WCF preview." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Lions (-3) vs. Packers on Sunday

"The Packers defense showed up in a big way in the win over the Cowboys, but I think they'll have a tougher test here with the Lions bringing one of the league's top-scoring offenses off the bye," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Even if Josh Jacobs is back, the Packers' O-line will have to prove it can succeed in the run game, and it's possible Detroit gets some much-needed secondary help with Brian Branch practicing over the bye. Starting center Cade Mays may also be back to stabilize the offensive line. If both play, I think this line has to be at least Lions -4, even with the backdoor cover potential, so I'm going to play this cheap 3 at DraftKings while I can." Back the Lions at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

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