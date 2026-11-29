The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The SportsLine team of experts has locked in top picks from Sunday's NFL games, including R.J. White backing the Browns to cover as 4.5-point favorites against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football. According to the latest NFL odds at DraftKings, the over/under for total points scored in Browns vs. Raiders is 38.5. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings

Browns (-4.5) vs. Raiders

Combining these three picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +264 (risk $100 to profit $264, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Browns (-4.5) vs. Raiders

"There's a good chance we'll have rainy conditions in this game, and that should favor a Browns team that deals with this on a regular basis over an indoor team still breaking in a rookie QB," R.J. White said. "Even though the Raiders found success on the ground last week, they still rank just 31st in yards per rush, and though the Browns' run defense isn't great, it should be aided by playcalling in poor conditions. If the weather isn't a problem, the Browns may be favored by even more as I have this at -7 in ideal conditions with my low rating on the Raiders thanks to their defensive struggles against the pass and the run." Back the Browns at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

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