The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Week 11 NFL schedule concludes with two former stud LSU quarterbacks going head-to-head in Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is expecting enough offensive success from both former Tigers, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, for Over 54.5 total points as part of his Monday Night Football best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is backing the Bengals to cover as 6-point favorites, while Megan Shoup has locked in a player prop betting pick involving Joe Burrow as part of her NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday Night Football best bets at DraftKings

Bengals (-6)

Over 54.5 total points

Joe Burrow, Bengals, Over 2.5 passing touchdowns

Combining these three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +292 (risk $100 to profit $292, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bengals (-6)

"Don't look now, but the league MVP favorite is Joe Burrow," Mike Tierney said. "The Bengals QB is scalding, with 20 TD throws and a connection rate of 77.6 percent over a five-game span. The Commanders, 20th in points permitted in large part owing to a leaky pass defense that ranks one rung above the league bottom, seem ill-equipped to pour cold water on Burrow. The once-beleaguered Bengals' defense boasts a No. 10 ranking for points yielded, more than a field goal lower per game than Washington." Back the Bengals at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Over 54.5 total points



"There's a big total in the Monday Night game, but I'm looking at a total that's more in the '60s range between Cincinnati and Washington," Micah Roberts said. "The Bengals have scored 31 or more points in their last five games and gone Over in four of them. The question is whether or not Washington keeps up with the Bengals, and because it's the Bengals defense, I say yes, they will show up. Washington went over the total in their first three games of the season, and they played four excellent defenses to slow them down in their last four games. They'll play the opponent's style just fine. The weather forecast for Monday night in Landover is 53° with 12 mph winds and a 3% chance of precipitation." Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Joe Burrow, Bengals, Over 2.5 passing touchdowns

"Joe Burrow has thrown for three or more passing touchdowns in the last five games," Megan Shoup said. "He's thrown 20 passing touchdowns in that span. I think that streak will continue on Monday night against the Commanders. Washington is tied for the third-most passing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks. Burrow is the current NFL MVP favorite by betting odds, and stacking passing touchdowns week after week will help his campaign. He could also chase down Peyton Manning's single-season passing touchdown record of 55 (2013). He's at 27 passing touchdowns now and would need 29 to break the record with half the games left. Bottom line, I think he'll add 3 or 4 passing touchdowns to his total Monday night." Back Joe Burrow at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Commanders vs. Bengals picks for Monday Night Football?

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