The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Dodgers are down 2-0 in the NLCS, with Game 3 set for Wednesday. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Brewers to continue playing strong baseball, picking the Brewers to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line as part of Wednesday's MLB best bets at DraftKings. According to the latest Brewers vs. Dodgers odds at DraftKings, Los Angeles is a -181 money line favorite (risk $181 to win $100) against Milwaukee. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has started locking in his Week 6 NFL picks, including backing the Chiefs to cover as 8.5-point favorites against the Chargers as part of NFL best bets at DraftKings. Jeff Hochman has locked in a side on No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings

Brewers (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-147)

Chiefs (-8.5) vs. Chargers on Sunday

Tennessee (+8.5) vs. Alabama on Saturday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +526 (risk $100 to profit $526, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Brewers (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-147)

The Brewers won each of the first two games of the series, largely due to strong bullpen pitching. The Dodgers have scored just two runs in 9 2/3 innings (1.86 Brewers bullpen ERA) this series, and the Brewers bullpen has a full day of rest from Monday's Game 2 to Wednesday's Game 3. The Brewers won three of four games in Los Angeles in August, and the model projects them to cover the run line in 70% of simulations. Back the Brewers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Chiefs (-8.5) vs. Chargers on Sunday

"Last week, I couldn't bring myself to fade the Chargers and roll with a questionable Broncos offense on the road," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "This week, I have no concerns about the Chiefs offense at home coming off a bye. The Chargers' O-line was as bad as anticipated, and even though the Broncos offense continued to beat itself, Denver still covered. The Chargers had just 3.8 yards per play against a Denver defense without its top two corners, and even if they get a few offensive pieces back this week, I expect the Chiefs to win this one by double digits. I'd make the line Chiefs -12." Back the Chiefs at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Tennessee (+8.5) vs. Alabama on Saturday

"Alabama faces a tough road matchup after a draining three-point loss to Georgia," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "The Tide will miss top receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, removing their main deep threat on late downs and in the red zone. Tennessee's defense is among the nation's best, ranking top five in EPA/play allowed and holding opposing quarterbacks to a 94.8 rating (5.2 net yards per pass). Tennessee's defensive line wins 82% of its pass-rush battles, and with Alabama's offensive line posting a 74% pass-block win rate, expect steady pressure in front of a raucous Neyland Stadium crowd. It won't matter who starts at quarterback for Tennessee. The Volunteers are averaging 5.7 yards per carry, which should help limit possessions. Alabama has played the tougher schedule, but this line is inflated." Back Tennessee at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB, NFL, CFB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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