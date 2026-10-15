The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Week 6 NFL slate kicks off tonight with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks visiting the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, creating a top chance to take advantage of this newest and one of the best sportsbook promos on the market. SportsLine expert R.J. White is backing the Seahawks to cover as 2.5-point favorites as part of Seahawks vs. Broncos best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Under 40.5 total points scored, and SportsLine expert Brad Thomas has locked in a player prop betting pick involving Sam Darnold. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Seahawks vs. Broncos best bets at DraftKings

Seahawks (-2.5)

Under 40.5 total points

Sam Darnold, Seahawks, Over 0.5 interceptions

Combining the three picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +600 (risk $100 to profit $600, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Seahawks (-2.5)

"The Seahawks offense has been plagued by turnovers since Sam Darnold returned, but I still have enough faith in it that Seattle remains the No. 1 team in my power rankings," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Broncos are far below that, with Sean Payton's play-calling unable to turn Bo Nix into a competent passer last week against the Chargers. Nix's 5.2 intended air yards per attempt is 1.1 yards lower than any other qualified QB and 2.6 yards below league average. With such a limited offense on the other side of the ball, the Seahawks defense should feast, and only another awful string of turnovers should keep them from winning this game." Back the Seahawks at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Under 40.5 total points

The Seahawks had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL last season (16.9 points per game allowed) with the Broncos ranked fourth (18.5 ppg allowed). Although these defenses haven't been as dominant through five weeks, they are still both ranked in the top 13 in scoring defense. Pair that with neither Sam Darnold nor Bo Nix performing as well as they did last year, and the model is leaning Under on Thursday. The Broncos are 26th in scoring offense (19.4 ppg) and 25th in passing yards per game. The model projects the Under to hit in 53% of simulations, as the teams combine for 40 points. Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets + free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Sam Darnold, Seahawks, Over 0.5 interceptions

"Darnold has been picked off in every game he's finished, with five interceptions in three starts since returning from injury," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "One bounced off a lineman's helmet, but he admitted he saw Kain Medrano before throwing the pick-six that sealed the loss to Washington. The Broncos' defense has five interceptions through five games, and Talanoa Hufanga has two of them, including a 66-yard pick-six. Denver also picked off Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter Sunday. Darnold is heading into a loud stadium on a short week, and he's struggled to protect the football even when the offense is rolling." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Seahawks vs. Broncos picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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